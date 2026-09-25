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Cowboys Receive $403 Million Bold Prediction Before Ravens Brazil Game

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Dak Prescott
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks at his helmet during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys will try to take care of business against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil in their Week 3 showdown.

Dallas and Baltimore enter the game at 1-1 and hope to avoid a losing record as they leave Brazil. It’s going to be a battle between two teams hoping to make the playoffs.

While it could be a close game, many still believe the Ravens are the favorites to win. Someone doesn’t think it will go that way, and three players could help make that happen.

Bold Prediction is Good News for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 and George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys talk before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on October 26, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Spin Zone’s Russell Baxter shared three bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Baxter believes the Cowboys will take down the Ravens thanks to Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb.

Both teams split their first two games. The Ravens rolled the Colts at Indianapolis, then squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a home loss to the Saints. The Cowboys were pushed around in prime time by the Giants at MetLife Stadium and then rebounded at home vs. the Washington Commanders.

Baltimore is expected to get the victory here and running back Derrick Henry should have his way with Dallas’ shaky run defense. But Dak Prescott and his wideout tandem of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens could prove to be a bit too much for Jesse Minter’s defense. The loser of this interconference tilt will more than likely “Blame it on Rio.”

Pickens has struggled to start the season, as he hasn’t even hit over 50 yards in a game yet. Lamb and Prescott were on point together in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, with the receiver going for over 150 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Can the Cowboys’ Offensive Trio Help Them Win in Week 3?

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown with CeeDee Lamb #88 during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Chiefs 31-28.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown with CeeDee Lamb #88 during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Chiefs 31-28.

The Cowboys have struggled to run the ball in the first two weeks, but their passing attack is starting to get things on track. It’s been about the team getting Pickens going, who has struggled.

Prescott has been on point of late and knows exactly what he needs to do on offense. He will make sure to get Lamb and Pickens the ball early and often.

Baltimore’s defense has been mixed through the first two games, but it can do some things well. The Cowboys may be able to expose some of their secondary inconsistencies.

It all comes down to whether the Cowboys can put up enough points to support a defense in transition. If Dallas can handle that part of the game plan, they can pull off an important win over the Ravens from Brazil.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Receive $403 Million Bold Prediction Before Ravens Brazil Game

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