Cowboys Receive $403 Million Bold Prediction Before Ravens Brazil Game

The Dallas Cowboys will try to take care of business against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil in their Week 3 showdown.

Dallas and Baltimore enter the game at 1-1 and hope to avoid a losing record as they leave Brazil. It’s going to be a battle between two teams hoping to make the playoffs.

While it could be a close game, many still believe the Ravens are the favorites to win. Someone doesn’t think it will go that way, and three players could help make that happen.

Bold Prediction is Good News for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3

The Spin Zone’s Russell Baxter shared three bold predictions for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. Baxter believes the Cowboys will take down the Ravens thanks to Dak Prescott, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb.

Both teams split their first two games. The Ravens rolled the Colts at Indianapolis, then squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a home loss to the Saints. The Cowboys were pushed around in prime time by the Giants at MetLife Stadium and then rebounded at home vs. the Washington Commanders. Baltimore is expected to get the victory here and running back Derrick Henry should have his way with Dallas’ shaky run defense. But Dak Prescott and his wideout tandem of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens could prove to be a bit too much for Jesse Minter’s defense. The loser of this interconference tilt will more than likely “Blame it on Rio.”

Pickens has struggled to start the season, as he hasn’t even hit over 50 yards in a game yet. Lamb and Prescott were on point together in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, with the receiver going for over 150 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Can the Cowboys’ Offensive Trio Help Them Win in Week 3?

The Cowboys have struggled to run the ball in the first two weeks, but their passing attack is starting to get things on track. It’s been about the team getting Pickens going, who has struggled.

Prescott has been on point of late and knows exactly what he needs to do on offense. He will make sure to get Lamb and Pickens the ball early and often.

Baltimore’s defense has been mixed through the first two games, but it can do some things well. The Cowboys may be able to expose some of their secondary inconsistencies.

It all comes down to whether the Cowboys can put up enough points to support a defense in transition. If Dallas can handle that part of the game plan, they can pull off an important win over the Ravens from Brazil.