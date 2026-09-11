Cowboys’ Bold Week 1 Prediction Would Expose Their ‘Beatable’ Defenders

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to get off to a fast start in Week 1 against the New York Giants.

Dallas has one of the NFL‘s best offenses entering the 2026 season. The big concern, though, is whether the defense can pick up its end of the bargain and play better after finishing in the bottom five last year.

That defense will be tested against the Giants offense, which is young but full of potential. One of New York’s rookie receivers might put the Cowboys’ secondary on notice early on.

Dallas Cowboys’ Corners Called Out in Bold Prediction

ESPN shared its game previews and picks for the remaining Week 1 games. Writer Seth Walder shared his bold prediction for the Cowboys-Giants game, directly calling out Dallas’ secondary.

“Giants rookie WR Malachi Fields will lead the team in receiving yards. It remains to be seen exactly how close to 100% Malik Nabers (knee) is. Fields had a great camp and the Cowboys CBs DaRon Bland and Cobie Durant are beatable.”

Bland had a mixed bag of a season for Dallas last year. He only nabbed 1 interception while allowing a passer rating of 103.3 and a completion percentage of 62.3; both were the second-worst of his four-year career.

Durant, on the other hand, had a pretty good season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2025. He had 3 interceptions, allowed a passer rating of 79.2, and allowed a 55.4% completion rate.

Are the Cowboys’ Corners Really “Beatable” in 2026?

The argument that the Cowboys have beatable cornerbacks was correct in 2025. Dallas ranked last in pass defense, allowing 251.5 yards per game.

A lot has changed since then, though, as the Cowboys restructured their secondary. They added Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and Durant to the unit.

This season, the Cowboys’ top corners appear to be Bland, Durant, and Shavon Revel Jr. All three are more than capable of getting the job done.

Bland is about three years removed from his 9-interception season, but he can still play at a high level. Durant has never allowed a completion percentage of over 60% in a season. Revel is still developing, but he showed promising signs late last season.

Dallas does not have the same secondary or scheme to set them up for failure. Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker coached two All-Pro corners last year with the Philadelphia Eagles, so if anyone can fix their secondary, it’s Parker.

The 2026 season will be one where the Cowboys prove that their defense has improved, including the secondary. With Bland, Durant, and Revel, this cornerback room feels better than they have had in a few years. Trevon Diggs may not be in Dallas anymore, but his unit can still play well.