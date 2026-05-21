Cowboys Advised to ‘Gamble’ on Controversial QB Facing Lifetime Ban

Admittedly, the use of the word “gamble” in any post about Texas Tech sort-of quarterback Brendan Sorsby is unfortunate. Sorsby, it has been revealed, has a gambling addiction and is seeking help for the problem at a rehab center, but the fact is, he is a risky prospect for any team in the NFL if he winds up in the July supplemental draft, and in the sports world, taking on a risky player is known as a gamble. So, in suggesting that the Dallas Cowboys put in a bid on Sorsby, we can’t be too harsh on Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo for titling his post, “3 Teams Should Make Brendan Sorsby NFL Supplemental Draft Gamble.”

But he did just that and, spoiler alert, the Cowboys are the “surprise” team on the list, and certainly an interesting choice. Sorsby is a transfer from Cincinnati who wants to play for the Red Raiders, and who, on Tuesday, filed suit against the NCAA to let him do so. If Sorsby is banned from continuing his college career–he could be banned from college sports altogether, and reportedly has up to $6 million in NIL money at stake at Texas Tech–entering the supplemental draft would be his next option.

A 6th Rounder for Brendan Sorsby?

The Cowboys certainly could put in a bid, though it would be unlikely that it’s a very high bid. Teams can bid 2027 draft picks on supplementary players, and the team that bids the highest pick would be awarded the player. The Cowboys, Melo suggests, could put in a soft bid in case no one else goes hard after Sorsby.

Writes Melo: “The Dallas Cowboys are the surprise inclusion here. … Dak Prescott is signed to a $260 million contract, but they possess an out-clause in 2028. If the next few seasons don’t bring better results in Dallas, the Cowboys could seriously consider going in a different direction as Prescott approaches his mid 30s. The Cowboys are currently slated to possess various Day 3 picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. They possess the capital needed to consider submitting a soft bid for Sorsby.”

Cowboys Lacking in 2027 Draft Picks

The Cowboys actually are pretty limited on picks next season, with picks slated for Round 1, 2 and 3, but none in Rounds 4 or 5. Dallas will have two sixth-round picks, and that’s likely the extent of their Sorsby bid–unless they truly do want to gamble, and use a third-round pick on his this summer in hopes of perhaps trading him later.

Some claim Sorsby has first-round talent. He threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions last year, leading the Big 12 in yard per completion (13.5) and rating (155.1). A dual threat, he rushed 100 times for 580 yards and nine touchdowns.

As draft guru Todd McShay of The Ringer said of Sorsby bidding: “I’m doing it with a first-round pick because I’m not risking it. I want this guy. … I’m going and getting this guy, and I’m doing it because I think he has a chance to be special.”

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Cowboys Could Use Brendan Sorsby as Leverage vs. Dak Prescott

Landing Sorsby would be reminiscent of the gambit that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys tried on Dak Prescott two years ago, with the trade of a fourth-round pick for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in 2021. The idea then was to use Lance in a leverage play against Prescott as he sought a new contract.

The gambit failed because Lance could not play and because Prescott waited out Jones until he finally gave his QB a record-setting $60 million per year contract.

But the Cowboys will need to consider a Prescott extension after this season. If Sorsby can, in fact play, a leverage gamble–or, risk–could be worth it for Dallas.