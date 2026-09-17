Former Cowboys Speedy WR Eyeing Chance With AFC Foe

The last time the Dallas Cowboys were in the postseason, veteran Brandin Cooks was part of their receiving corps. This season, Cooks might join another team trying to get back to the playoffs.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Cooks tried out for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

It was the only tryout player Baltimore had at its facility Thursday. The workout came with the Ravens placing rookie starting wideout Ja’Kobi Lane on injured reserve and with two other receivers on the injury report.

Cooks spent two seasons with the Cowboys in 2023 and 2024. In 26 games, he posted 80 catches, 916 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cooks wasn’t as big of a deep threat when he played in Dallas. But when he entered the league in 2014, the wideout had blistering speed.

At the 2014 NFL combine, Cooks posted a 4.33 40-yard dash time.

Ex-Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks Gets Tryout With Ravens

Getty Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks tried out for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

Cooks turned 30 during the 2023 campaign but remained a starter for Dallas throughout that season. The veteran then began to show some signs of aging in 2024.

During that campaign, he posted just 10 yards per reception on 26 catches and 259 yards. However, he did only played 10 games that season because of a knee injury.

Last season, Cooks somewhat bounced back in a reserve role while playing for the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. He averaged 11.6 yards per catch, including 22.8 yards per reception in five games with the Bills.

Cooks started his career with the Saints, where he was a first-round pick at No. 20 overall in 2014. Cooks never made the Pro Bowl, but he was a candidate for 1,000 receiving yards, 15-16 yards per catch, and 5-9 touchdowns each season early in his career.

Still, Cooks never really found a permanent home. He spent three seasons in New Orleans before getting traded to the New England Patriots. Cooks then signed with the Los Angeles Rams after just a year in New England.

Cooks has also played for the Houston Texans in addition to the Cowboys and Bills. He recorded 1,000-yard seasons with each of his first four teams — Saints, Patriots, Rams and Texans.

With the Ravens, Cooks could be a stop-gap receiver until they get healthy. On top of Lane’s injury, Zay Flowers hasn’t practiced this week because of a groin issue.

In 12 NFL seasons, Cooks has registered 734 receptions, 9,811 receiving yards and 60 touchdowns. The Ravens would be his seventh team if he inks a contract.