Ex-Cowboys 9,811-Yard Playmaker Signs to 49ers’ 53-Man Roster

The Dallas Cowboys are excited about adding Joey Porter Jr. in a trade, but other former Cowboys have their own good news.

Dallas has seen its former players find success this season. Another has landed on a new team.

The San Francisco 49ers announced they are signing wide receiver Brandin Cooks to their 53-man roster. Cooks has spent the season on the practice squad.

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks Signs With the 49ers

Cooks played two seasons with the Cowboys in 2023 and 2024. He finished those 26 games with 80 receptions, 916 yards, and 11 touchdowns. During his tenure in Dallas, Cooks dealt with injuries and missed eight games in two years.

He began his career with the New Orleans Saints, where he played four non-consecutive years. In total, he has played for five teams. Last year, Cooks played for the Saints for part of the year, then finished with the Buffalo Bills.

In 173 career games, Cooks has caught 734 passes for 9,811 yards and 60 touchdowns. He has produced six 1,000-yard years, but hasn’t done it since 2021 with the Houston Texans.

Cowboys Focus on Playing the Houston Texans in Week 4

While Cooks focuses on getting ready with his new team, the Cowboys are preparing for the Texans. Dallas is entering the game with a 1-2 record, while Houston hasn’t won a game this season.

The Texans still feature one of the best defenses in the NFL, but have struggled offensively. This team had a similar start in 2025, but finished 12-5 and made the playoffs.

Dallas is trying to find its own success to reach the postseason for the first time since 2023. They hope Porter’s arrival will help their secondary.

Through three games, the Cowboys are in the bottom 10 in total defense and run defense. This week, they’re focused on making sure the defense can create more pressure on the quarterback and make things happen.

A lot of attention will be on Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker and what he can bring to the table. Parker’s late-game call for soft coverage that led to a 27-yard completion from the Ravens within six seconds drew a lot of criticism.

Dallas is looking to put that game behind them and get the team back on track. While the 1-2 record isn’t the end of the world, it certainly won’t help their playoff chances.

The Cowboys need a win to build momentum and carry it through the season as they try to get back in the NFC East race. A loss to the Texans could really hurt Dallas’ chances for the rest of the year, and it will put everyone there behind the eight ball.