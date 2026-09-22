Ex-Cowboys 9,811-Yard Castoff Signing With 49ers: Report

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil, one of their former players is landing a new contract with an NFL team.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks worked out with the Ravens last week but will not sign with them. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared Cooks’ next destination.

“Source: free-agent WR Brandin Cooks is signing with the 49ers practice squad, initially to get up to speed for games. It is year 13 for the former first-round pick from Oregon State who now is 189 yards short of 10,000 receiving yards for his NFL career.”

Former Dallas Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks is Back in the NFL

Cooks played two seasons with the Cowboys in 2023 and 2024. He finished those 26 games with 80 receptions, 916 yards, and 11 touchdowns. During his tenure in Dallas, Cooks dealt with injuries and missed eight games in two years.

He began his career with the New Orleans Saints, where he played four non-consecutive years. In total, he has played for five teams. Last year, Cooks played for the Saints for part of the year, then finished with the Buffalo Bills.

In 173 career games, Cooks has caught 734 passes for 9,811 yards and 60 touchdowns. He has produced six 1,000-yard years, but hasn’t done it since 2021 with the Houston Texans.

Brandin Cooks Prolongs His Career, While Cowboys Focus on Week 3

It’s a good fit for Cooks to join a 49ers team that has dealt with multiple wide receiver injuries. He can bring his experience and be the slot receiver San Francisco needs at the moment.

Cooks will need to be careful not to get hurt. A string of injuries there has made many worry about player safety.

While Cooks deals with that, the Cowboys are preparing for the Ravens. They will travel to Brazil after practice Thursday for a 10-hour flight, then practice there Friday. While there have been questions about the field conditions there, the NFL will not move the game.

The Cowboys’ focus is to make sure they can get their running game going on offense. On defense, they’re playing more consistently and getting the Ravens off the field after third down.

Dallas started cold in Week 1, losing to the New York Giants 28-20. The Cowboys have bounced back nicely with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

They are set up for success in Brazil as long as there are no more injuries to the secondary and the offense can get rolling. If everything aligns, the Cowboys should start the season 2-1, a record they need to start with in 2026.