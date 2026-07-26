Cowboys Had ‘High Interest’ in Adding Controversial Quarterback

In a way, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Brendan Sorsby make a whole lot of sense together. Over the course of his tenure as owner, Jerry Jones has had a fondness for comeback stories, a willingness to overlook past transgressions for someone seeking redemption. It doesn’t always work out, but it is a smart strategy–a chance to get a depressed asset at a low cost.

Sorsby is certainly in need of redemption. He transferred from Cincinnati to Texas Tech ahead of the upcoming season, and was slated to earn more than $5 million in NIL money as part of the deal. But before he could take the field, his long-standing gambling problem came to light, and he was suspended by the NCAA. Sorsby fought the suspension in court, and won, but with the NCAA seeking to drag out the legal proceedings, he wanted to try the NFL supplemental draft.

But the NFL put the kibosh on that last month, and now Sorsby will have to sit out a year and focus on the 2027 NFL draft.

Brendan Sorsby Has 1st-Round Talent

There had been flirtations with the possibility of the Cowboys putting in a bid for Sorsby in the supplemental draft. It made some sense. Many an analyst has said that Sorsby has first-round talent, and he was one of the most anticipated transfers of the college offseason. He threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and five interceptions last year, leading the Big 12 in yard per completion (13.5) and rating (155.1). A dual threat, he rushed 100 times for 580 yards and nine touchdowns.

Eventually, the Cowboys will need to think about grooming a young quarterback to replace Dak Prescott, and getting Sorsby at a low price would have fit the bill.

Cowboys Had ‘High Interest’ in Bidding on Brendan Sorsby

This week, ESPN’s Todd Archer, writing about the Cowboys’ relatively quiet offseason, confirmed that Dallas was willing to bid on Sorsby if there had been a supplemental draft.

He wrote: “When Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby put his name in the supplemental draft, multiple sources said the Cowboys had high interest even with the gambling issues that surrounded Sorsby. Prescott is signed through 2028, so an attempt to potentially find his successor at what could have been a lower-than-expected price would have made sense even if it drew added attention to the Cowboys’ quarterback room.”

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Was ‘In That Mood’

Now, it should be pointed out that Jones did mention his willingness to have the Cowboys bid on Sorsby if that option had been available. Jones was cagey, as usual, in how he put it, but he indicated to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein that it was in the offing.

According to Epstein, as she noted on Twitter/X: “I asked Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones last week whether he’d want NFL to hold a supplemental draft for Brendan Sorsby. He said he didn’t know Sorsby’s details, but, in general: ‘I do like the supplemental draft. Especially where we are. The sooner to today that we can get as many good ones on the field, that’s a plus for us. Cause I’m in that mood.’”

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