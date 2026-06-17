NFL Insider Suggests Jerry Jones, Cowboys Could Pick Controversial Texas-born QB

There would few better landing spots than the Dallas Cowboys controversial potential NFL quarterback Brendan Sorsby, at least according to insider Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero linked Cowboys football czar Jerry Jones to the potential first-round talent and Denton, Texas native at the upcoming NFL Supplemental Draft.

Sorsby is eligible for the upcoming supplemental draft, the first in seven years, after he was initially ruled ineligible by the NCAA due after he gambled more than $90,000 on Indiana football while a member of the team in 2022.

Sorsby was supposed to play collegiately at Texas Tech, and was reinstated last week to rejoin the Red Raiders, but decided instead to declare for the supplemental draft. The unscheduled event is likely to take place before Cowboys training camp opens in Oxnard, California next month.

Jerry Jones Could Select Brendan Sorsby for the Cowboys in the Supplemental Draft

Dak Prescott still has two more years on his contract, which has the second-highest annual-average value of any contract in the NFL behind only Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But Sorsby could be selected as his successor, according to Pelissero who is one of the NFL’s most well-connected insiders, due to Jones’ penchant for making headlines and taking fliers on troubled-yet-talented stars.

“Would there be anything more Jerry Jones than using a second- or third-round pick on Brendan Sorsby?” Pelissero said on “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday, “[and] keeping him in the great state of Texas and putting a star on his helmet.”

Cowboys fans, especially those partial to Prescott, may scoff and roll their eyes at the thought of Jones parting with 2027 draft capital on a quarterback. But Pelissero laid out the case for why selecting Sorsby would fill a need as well.

“We’ve seen Jerry Jones in the past go out and trade for a Joe Milton [or] this year bringing in a Sam Howell [while] trying to figure out who is [their] backup to Dak Prescott,” Pelissero said. “Who could be the quarterback after Dak Prescott.”

Brendan Sorsby is Deemed a First-Round Talent

Sorsby has more baggage than any player entering a supplemental draft in decades. But he also had 60 passing touchdowns and rushed for 1,295 yards in his four years split at Indiana and Cincinnati.

So Pelissero spelled out why NFL teams could be tripping over themselves to land him.

“Multiple people mentioned to me if Brendan Sorsby had been in the 2026 draft, there was a conversation about whether or not he could have been QB1,” Pelissero said, not noting the fact the No. 1 overall pick (Fernando Mendoza) was a QB. “That may not be the consensus, but all it takes is one team, and the fact the talent alone and his skill set puts him into that category tells you this guy would’ve been a first-round pick in 2027.

“Any team with a short- or medium- or long-term quarterback need at least has to have the conversation.”

So landing a first-round talent while parting with a second-day pick seems like a bargain — though a team like the New York Jets or Philadelphia Eagles could always pony up a first-rounder to land him.

But aside from the hoopla surrounding Sorsby, he is also a Denton native, and staying home could benefit the 22-year-old.