Cowboys’ 6-Foot-6, 265-Pound Weapon Reacted to Recent Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys decided to keep themselves busy with just a few days left before facing the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Dallas rewarded tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy with contract extensions. Spann-Ford was given a three-year contract extension to be the backup at tight end, while Flournoy got a one-year extension to keep him through the 2027 season.

These moves brought excitement to the fan base, as they now have their depth figured out for the future. Spann-Ford appears to have been a big fan of the move himself.

Brevyn Spann-Ford Reacted to Dallas Cowboys Contract Extensions

Spann-Ford took to Instagram to celebrate his and Flournoy’s contract extensions. He only needed seven words to celebrate it properly.

“6th rounder & undrafted. Look at GOD.”

Flournoy was a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft. After a quiet rookie season, he broke out last season, catching 35 passes for 407 yards and 4 touchdowns on the year.

Spann-Ford went undrafted during the 2024 NFL Draft. He has caught 18 passes for 178 yards and 1 touchdown.

Cowboys Secure Future of Their Bench on Offense

Cowboys’ offense is already loaded with so much talent on that side of the ball. Looking at Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Jake Ferguson as the key weapons.

Flournoy and Spann-Ford are arguably the two best reserve players among the offensive weapons. They were reliable targets who had solid 2025 seasons with career highs in their stats.

Between the two, neither is really considered a future superstar for the Cowboys, but both are impactful players. They are the type of players that, if an injury happens, Flournoy or Spann-Ford can instantly jump in without any concerns about a major drop-off.

The offense’s future is in a good spot with those two back on the team through at least the 2027 season. These moves follow the franchise creating about $19 million in cap space through restructures.

Despite dropping some money on Flournoy and Spann-Ford, the Cowboys could still make another move with the cap space they have. They would most likely look on defense first, but they could still make a move or two.

With Flournoy and Spann-Ford coming back, the Cowboys won’t have to make any offensive moves. Any future moves would focus solely on defense and improving that side of the ball.

As for the offense, they seem to be in a very good place moving forward. Flournoy and Spann-Ford is a big reason for that and should make the Cowboys feel comfortable about the future of the team.