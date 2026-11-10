Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Backs Record-Breaking Star Amid Struggles

The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is that, as far as being a regular NFL kicker goes, Brandon Aubrey still firmly rates among the best in the business. Inside of 50 yards, he has been perfect this season, making all 14 of his field-goal attempts from that distance. But it has been what he’s done beyond 50 yards in the course of his four-year career that has set him apart. He holds the NFL record for the most 50-yard field goals in one season, at 14, and the most 50-yarders made in a row, at 16. He has already made an NFL-record seven 60-yard kicks, and for all that was rewarded the richest contract for an NFL kicker, at four years and $28 million.

But while his “normal” NFL kicks have been going just fine for Aubrey, those kicks on which he made his reputation–the 50-plus yarders–are suddenly shaky. Aubrey entered the year with a 35-for-44 (79.5%) mark on those kicks, but is just 3-for-8 this season, a mark of 37.5%.

String of Misses Odd for Brandon Aubrey

The recent string of misses has been concerning for Aubrey and the Cowboys. The list goes:

Week 3 in Rio: Aubrey’s 59-yard attempt was blocked.

Week 4 in Houston: A 62-yard Aubrey attempt was blocked, and he missed a 65-yard attempt wide left.

Week 8 at home against Arizona: Aubrey missed a 61-yard attempt wide right just before halftime in a game Dallas eventually lost 33-30 in overtime.

Week 9 in Indianapolis: Aubrey missed a 50-yard attempt wide left late in the fourth quarter.

On Monday, coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the struggles.

Said the coach: “Certainly, he hasn’t made as many as he would like, but there are different things that go into that. Would like to have one of those snaps back for sure, but operationally, we can be cleaner. I still believe in Brandon.”

Cowboys Still Have Trust

Again, it is hard to complain too much if you’re the Cowboys. Aubrey has been automatic on short-to-long field-goal tries and that consistency is massively valuable. And even on the long field goals missed, special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen said there are often extenuating circumstances.

Said Sorensen: “We didn’t block well enough. Two of them were blocked, so that’s part of it. And yeah, he’s had a couple misses. Some people don’t even attempt some of those 60 plus. We all know that. But we also know that he’s the best in the league and we trust him. Main thing is that trust really hasn’t changed. I don’t approach it any different. We talk about our lines the same, so not a whole lot changed in there as far as how we trust him.”