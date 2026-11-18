It’s hard to say why, exactly, the drama that has flowed out of The Star in recent days, centering around Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, has been timed the way it has. There has been cause for concern about the Dallas defense going back to Week 1 against the Giants, and while there have been occasional improvements, there have also been drastic and embarrassing failures–the final seconds of the Ravens game in Week 3, the inability to stop a rookie undrafted quarterback in Week 5, the collapse against the Cardinals in Week 8–that surely should have brought as much attention as losing to a top-notch outfit like the 49ers has brought. Everything, according to many Cowboys observers, comes down on Parker.

But, wasn’t the guy who sought out and hired Parker none other than head coach Brian Schottenheimer? From what we have seen of the Cowboys, isn’t Schottenheimer, who appeared to throw Parker under the bus on Sunday and again on Monday, more to blame for this disaster of a 2026 season?

Brian Schottenheimer Not Getting Respect From Cowboys Players

That’s the thought from longtime Fox Sports talker Colin Cowherd, who says that the Cowboys issues are Schottenheimer issues more than Parker issues. Schottenheimer is a longtime NFL coordinator and son of Hall of Fame coach Marty Schottenheimer, who took a cuddly approach to running the team a year ago, and appears to be having trouble regaining discipline among his team.

Said Cowherd: “DeMarvion Overshown, running on the field, yesterday, George Pickens, the taunting penalty. Tom Brady is like, ‘The Niners don’t do stuff like that.’ Because they respect Kyle Shanahan and they fear him. Shanahan will move off you, he will not care about you if you get in the way of his process or his offense or his structure. Cowboys players do not respect Brian Schottenheimer. They don’t care.

“You can see it from the penalties, you can see it from the taunting, the running on the field. They’re on pace for their third straight losing season. We can stop pandering. It’s probably the worst coached team in the league. And you can say there are worse teams—yes, but they do not have Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. A hospital gown would have provided more protection for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb’s greatness yesterday. They just don’t have it. They are poorly coached.”

The Cowboys next have the Titans, who they will play at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.