Brian Schottenheimer Called Out Cowboys’ $6 Million TE After Game-Losing Mistake

This loss will sit with the Dallas Cowboys for a bit after falling to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31 in Week 3 from Brazil.

The Cowboys struggled on defense but had some offensive success, putting up over 400 yards. Their biggest problem was the second-half turnover and poor decisions made at the end of the game.

One moment in the game really hurt the Cowboys, though: a second-and-goal from the Ravens’ two-yard line on the final drive should have given them an easy touchdown and win. Instead, Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker was called for a false start, pushing them back five yards. That mistake by Schoonmaker was widely discussed after the game, including by his head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer Reacted to Critical Penalty on Final Dallas Cowboys Drive

Schottenheimer spoke with the media after the game when Schoonmaker asked about the penalty. The Cowboys head coach knows that can’t happen.

“It can’t happen,” Schottenheimer said via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “Schoony knows that at the end of the time. At the end of the day, we’re down there low. I liked the call that we had, but you move us back, it definitely hurts because there’s a couple of things that we had that we felt really good about down there low.”

Schoonmaker had 1 reception for 9 yards in the loss. The Cowboys were forced to kick a Brandon Aubrey field goal to tie the game. After that, a bad kickoff decision and a long completion allowed the Cowboys to lose on a game-winning Ravens field goal.

Cowboys Feeling the Effects of Massive Penalty at the End of the Game

The Cowboys will have a bitter taste in their mouths after that game. That dropped them to 1-2 and near the bottom of the NFC East.

Some good news, though: the Cowboys will play the Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Green Bay Packers in their next three games. They have a combined one win between them, so they have a chance to turn things around quickly.

Dallas will need to fix a few things before they can consider that. Defensively, they need to figure out the mess they have with all the injuries in the secondary. On offense, it’s all little stuff they need to fix in the two-minute drill.

The Cowboys have a chance to make things right and get back on track. It’s on the players to respond to a tough loss like this.

This will be a long week of criticism pointed towards the Cowboys. They can learn from it and make sure the season doesn’t go off the rails.