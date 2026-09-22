Brian Schottenheimer Cleared the Air On Cowboys’ Recent Rushing Struggles

Most things might be on track for the Dallas Cowboys, but they still seem to have a big problem after two games.

The offense is starting to find its groove in the passing game, but rushing is a different story. That has been a constant struggle through the first two games of the regular season.

Dallas is averaging 67.5 yards per game, the third-worst in the NFL, and just 3.5 yards per carry. Running back Javonte Williams leads the team with 71 yards and 1 touchdown, averaging just 3 yards per carry. This raises big questions about what is going on with the unit.

Dallas Cowboys Need to Explain What Is Going on With Rushing Offense

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media, where he was asked about the team’s recent struggles to run the ball. Dallas ran for 66 yards and averaged 3.1 yards per carry in their 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Schottenheimer explained that it was all by design.

“Quite honestly, we came out with a different plan,” Schottenheimer said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We were going to throw it around the yard, and I like that plan. It worked good. This week we might run it around the yard.” “But at the end of the day, when you look at us, we’re getting a little bit too much knock back in the backfield. We’re not getting the movement at times at certain things. I do think that it’s a feel thing. … There’s a lot of different things. Running game sometimes takes time and I think that’s kind of where we are.”

The Cowboys ran the ball only 21 times and threw it 31 times in the win over the Commanders. Williams led the team in rushing yards with 30, with Dak Prescott behind him at 26.

Dallas Cowboys Need to Get Running Game Going

Dallas was a top-five offense last year because it ran the ball well, which complemented the passing game. The Cowboys will always be a pass-first offense, but without a consistent running game, they can’t succeed.

This offense still has a lot of work to do, with the rushing attack as the main focus. Dallas got their passing game going with 279 yards from Prescott, so now it’s on Williams and the running game to get going.

The Baltimore Ravens are next on the schedule in Week 3 in Brazil for the Cowboys. The Ravens’ defense ranks fifth in stopping the run, allowing just 83.5 yards per game. Dallas might be forced to throw more again, but that doesn’t mean the running game can’t be an important part of the Cowboys’ game plan.