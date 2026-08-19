Brian Schottenheimer Shared Strong Words After Cowboys Joint Practice Fights

The Dallas Cowboys certainly battled the New Orleans Saints at their joint practice on Tuesday. Literally.

Several incidents saw the Cowboys and Saints fight. Multiple reports counted about seven or eight fights that occurred during the practice.

While many weren’t happy about the fights, some people used choice words to describe the situation. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer certainly had something to say about it.

Brian Schottenheimer Talked Dallas Cowboys Fights With Saints

After practice, Schottenheimer and Saints head coach Kellen Moore had a long discussion. While no details were shared about what they discussed, Schottenheimer spoke to the media about his thoughts on the situation.

“A little chippy, not the way we like to do business. Gotta be better, but I gotta look at the film. We’re certainly not gonna take [expletive] from anybody, but again, it was chippy on both sides. And like I said, I want our guys to play on the edge without going over the edge. One guy sounds like he might have thrown a punch, and that’s why he left practice.”

Despite the fights dominating the practice, the Cowboys still had some good moments. Quarterback Dak Prescott made several great throws throughout the practice, and safety Jalen Thompson made a nice interception.

Cowboys Continue the Work After Multiple Fights at Saints Joint Practice

It’s unfortunate the Cowboys had to have that kind of moment at training camp, with multiple fights. This kind of thing happens a lot, and it could be an omen for what happens in two weeks.

The Cowboys and Saints will see each other again in their preseason finale. That should bring plenty of fireworks between the two teams, with position battles and roster spots still being finalized.

One positive takeaway is the fight the Cowboys are showing at camp. This team is determined to win games and get back in the postseason.

Their latest decision to sign edge rusher Von Miller is a clear example of how the focus has shifted and things are moving in a different direction. Miller isn’t expected to be the savior of the Cowboys, but he will play a small role on a much more talented roster.

The work done in the New Orleans Saints joint practice was important for the Cowboys. This gives them a better idea of the starters’ progress against another team.

Dallas still has work to do over the next two weeks before the regular season, but they are on the right path. The Cowboys will need to move on from the joint practice and focus on their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.