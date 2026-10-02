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Brian Schottenheimer Didn’t Mince Words on ‘Hungry’ Cowboys Before Texans Game

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Brian Schottenheimer
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while wearing a Never Forget shirt in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 4 against the Houston Texans, looking to bounce back in a big way.

Dallas is coming off a massively disappointing 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys surrendered a 27-yard completion with one second left, letting the Ravens kick a game-winning field goal.

After that loss, the team has tried to move on, focusing on the Texans and taking them down. Dallas knows how big this game is to get things back on track.

Dallas Cowboys Ready to Face Houston Texans in Week 4

Minnesota Vikings v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 14: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after his team was defeated by the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

On 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Friday morning, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with them about the upcoming game against the Texans. Schottenheimer isn’t overlooking the fact that Houston needs a win just as badly as they do.

“They’re way better than their (0-3) record, just like I think we are way better than our (1-2) record,” Schottenheimer said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “You’re gonna see two teams very hungry to go get a win on Sunday.”

Despite a 1-2 start to the season, Dallas’ offense ranks 12th in total offense (330.3 yards per game) and seventh in scoring (29.3 points per game). The defense has really struggled through the first three weeks, allowing the third-most yards per game (387) and the second-most rushing yards per game (179.7).

Cowboys Looking to Get Things Back on Track vs. Texans

Los Angeles Chargers v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 21: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys watches action during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. The Chargers defeated the Cowboys 34-17. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are not 100% in desperation mode to win, but it’s much harder to bounce back from a 1-3 start. Dallas needs to put everything together and fix its problems before the Houston game.

A lot of it comes down to coaching and being ready for the two-minute drill on both ends. Offensively, the Cowboys need to have a more consistent running game. Dallas’ defense solved its secondary issues with trading for Joey Porter Jr., but has big problems in the front seven.

This is a Cowboys defense that has been the biggest pain for the team since last year. Even with Christian Parker at defensive coordinator and half the starters being new, it hasn’t changed anything.

The hope is that Porter’s arrival will add stability to a cornerback position that injuries have run over. He also gives Dallas another shutdown corner, making it hard to throw at them.

If the Cowboys don’t win this game against a winless Texans team, the noise will only get louder, and Schottenheimer’s seat will be hotter. A win will give the franchise relief for another week to keep getting better. That makes winning this game even more important for the Cowboys to position themselves for success the rest of the year.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Brian Schottenheimer Didn’t Mince Words on ‘Hungry’ Cowboys Before Texans Game

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