Brian Schottenheimer Didn’t Mince Words on ‘Hungry’ Cowboys Before Texans Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 4 against the Houston Texans, looking to bounce back in a big way.

Dallas is coming off a massively disappointing 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys surrendered a 27-yard completion with one second left, letting the Ravens kick a game-winning field goal.

After that loss, the team has tried to move on, focusing on the Texans and taking them down. Dallas knows how big this game is to get things back on track.

Dallas Cowboys Ready to Face Houston Texans in Week 4

On 105.3 The Fan in Dallas Friday morning, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with them about the upcoming game against the Texans. Schottenheimer isn’t overlooking the fact that Houston needs a win just as badly as they do.

“They’re way better than their (0-3) record, just like I think we are way better than our (1-2) record,” Schottenheimer said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “You’re gonna see two teams very hungry to go get a win on Sunday.”

Despite a 1-2 start to the season, Dallas’ offense ranks 12th in total offense (330.3 yards per game) and seventh in scoring (29.3 points per game). The defense has really struggled through the first three weeks, allowing the third-most yards per game (387) and the second-most rushing yards per game (179.7).

Cowboys Looking to Get Things Back on Track vs. Texans

The Cowboys are not 100% in desperation mode to win, but it’s much harder to bounce back from a 1-3 start. Dallas needs to put everything together and fix its problems before the Houston game.

A lot of it comes down to coaching and being ready for the two-minute drill on both ends. Offensively, the Cowboys need to have a more consistent running game. Dallas’ defense solved its secondary issues with trading for Joey Porter Jr., but has big problems in the front seven.

This is a Cowboys defense that has been the biggest pain for the team since last year. Even with Christian Parker at defensive coordinator and half the starters being new, it hasn’t changed anything.

The hope is that Porter’s arrival will add stability to a cornerback position that injuries have run over. He also gives Dallas another shutdown corner, making it hard to throw at them.

If the Cowboys don’t win this game against a winless Texans team, the noise will only get louder, and Schottenheimer’s seat will be hotter. A win will give the franchise relief for another week to keep getting better. That makes winning this game even more important for the Cowboys to position themselves for success the rest of the year.