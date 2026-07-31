Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Gives Emphatic George Pickens Warning

One thing that has become clear from the opening of Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard this week is that the team is not afraid to talk a big game. Star quarterback Dak Prescott, of course, showed up on Day One wearing a vintage a Super Bowl XXX champions T-shirt, and that led right into the first press conference of the summer, at which Jerry Jones was asked about the Super Bowl and responded that the Cowboys are, “As close as Seattle was this time last year.” Far from the predictions of a camp dominated by George Pickens‘ contract, so far we’ve had a summer of chest-thumping.

In fact, not only are the Cowboys not all that concerned about Pickens and whatever disappointment he might have about playing on the one-year franchise tag, rather than being awarded a long-term contract, they’re thumping their collective chests about Pickens, too.

As good as he was in 2025, when he broke out for 1,429 yards and 93 catches, there’s a growing sense that Pickens could be just as good in 2026.

Cowboys Disciplined George Pickens Last Season

That was the sentiment dropped by Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer this week. Remember, before his arrival in Dallas, Pickens had earned a reputation for being short on professionalism while he was playing for the Steelers for his first three seasons–often late and inattentive in meetings and other team functions.

Schottenheimer has conceded that was the case, too, at times with Pickens last season, even as the Cowboys downplayed whatever transgressions arose. Pickens (and CeeDee Lamb) were benched for the first season of the Cowboys’ win over the Raiders last year for being late.

George Pickens ‘Dialed In’

Not so here in 2026. Granted, it’s early, and Pickens missed the Cowboys’ OTAs in June. He did show up for mandatory minicamp after OTAs, but was mostly an observer. It’s a small sample size, then, but color Schottenheimer impressed.

“He was as dialed in in meetings as I’ve seen him since he’s been here, just following, [asking] questions,” Schottenheimer told reporters. “I think you’re going to see a very motivated George Pickens going into the season, and I think that’s great news for us and maybe bad news for the rest of the league.”

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Cowboys May Have Long-Term Plans

Pickens has been a topic of discussion for the Cowboys thus far in training camp, but not for the reasons most expect. There have been projections that the Cowboys want Pickens to match what he did last year, and then the team will let him walk in free agency next offseason, when he could command a monster contract as a true No. 1 wide receiver.

But Jones told reporters that he feels that Pickens could remain in Dallas, “for the rest of his career, and that’d be a long time.”

Pickens was appreciative. No matter the front office’s unwillingness to commit to him long term this offseason, Pickens has thrived with the Cowboys and has forged a bond with Lamb and others. He wants to stay put.

Told of Jones’s suggestion he could stay put with the Cowboys, Pickens said: “Super excited. I’m always super happy when someone thinks highly of me, so shout out to Jerry.”