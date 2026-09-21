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Brian Schottenheimer Handed Final Judgement on Cowboys Defense After Week 2 Win

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Brian Schottenheimer
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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Everything seems back on track for the Dallas Cowboys after a critical 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

The story of the game was the defense’s improvement and how well they played. Their run defense leaves a lot to be desired, but the secondary only allowed 207 yards in the air.

It was the bounce-back game the Cowboys desperately needed after the disappointing Week 1 loss to the New York Giants. That win made their head coach happy with the final defensive results.

Brian Schottenheimer Talks Dallas Cowboys Defense in Week 2 Win

Brian Schottenheimer
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while wearing a Never Forget shirt in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After the game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about how the defense played. Schottenheimer was happy with the results, but said there are still things to work on.

“Overall, I thought the communication was better,” Schottenheimer said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “There’s certainly things to clean up. We certainly did a poor job of containing Jayden (Daniels), but he can do that. He does that to a lot of people. That’s really where the rush yards got away.

“And then we got some things to improve on third down. I thought we really rushed the passer well. I don’t know what the pressure numbers were. I know we didn’t get any sacks, but (Daniels) and Marcus (Mariota) were both moved off the spot quite a bit. So, I felt good about that.

“But there’s always things to clean up. We certainly have not arrived. We got a lot of work to do.”

Dallas’ defense allowed 389 yards, but held the Commanders to just 10 points in the second half. They also forced a turnover in the win. Third downs were a problem for the second straight week, as Washington converted eight of 14 attempts.

Brian Schottenheimer Looking for More Improvements From Cowboys Defense

Christian Parker defensive coordinator Dallas Cowboys
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Defensive coordinator Christian Parker of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Overall, the defense performed much better, and the secondary did much of the heavy lifting. The front seven struggled to contain Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the pocket before he injured his elbow.

Dallas did not produce a sack, which is the part that has to get better. The Cowboys hope Von Miller and company will improve that.

Things will not get easier with handling mobile quarterbacks, though, with their Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson is on the other side and looking to bounce back from a loss to the New Orleans Saints. Watch for the Cowboys’ defense to be the focus again as they look to improve heading into a big game.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Brian Schottenheimer Handed Final Judgement on Cowboys Defense After Week 2 Win

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