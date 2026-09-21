Brian Schottenheimer Handed Final Judgement on Cowboys Defense After Week 2 Win

Everything seems back on track for the Dallas Cowboys after a critical 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

The story of the game was the defense’s improvement and how well they played. Their run defense leaves a lot to be desired, but the secondary only allowed 207 yards in the air.

It was the bounce-back game the Cowboys desperately needed after the disappointing Week 1 loss to the New York Giants. That win made their head coach happy with the final defensive results.

Brian Schottenheimer Talks Dallas Cowboys Defense in Week 2 Win

After the game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about how the defense played. Schottenheimer was happy with the results, but said there are still things to work on.

“Overall, I thought the communication was better,” Schottenheimer said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “There’s certainly things to clean up. We certainly did a poor job of containing Jayden (Daniels), but he can do that. He does that to a lot of people. That’s really where the rush yards got away. “And then we got some things to improve on third down. I thought we really rushed the passer well. I don’t know what the pressure numbers were. I know we didn’t get any sacks, but (Daniels) and Marcus (Mariota) were both moved off the spot quite a bit. So, I felt good about that. “But there’s always things to clean up. We certainly have not arrived. We got a lot of work to do.”

Dallas’ defense allowed 389 yards, but held the Commanders to just 10 points in the second half. They also forced a turnover in the win. Third downs were a problem for the second straight week, as Washington converted eight of 14 attempts.

Brian Schottenheimer Looking for More Improvements From Cowboys Defense

Overall, the defense performed much better, and the secondary did much of the heavy lifting. The front seven struggled to contain Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the pocket before he injured his elbow.

Dallas did not produce a sack, which is the part that has to get better. The Cowboys hope Von Miller and company will improve that.

Things will not get easier with handling mobile quarterbacks, though, with their Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson is on the other side and looking to bounce back from a loss to the New Orleans Saints. Watch for the Cowboys’ defense to be the focus again as they look to improve heading into a big game.