Brian Schottenheimer Makes First Decision at Cowboys Camp

The Dallas Cowboys are rolling strong into Week 2 of training camp, and there are still some big decisions that need to be made.

Most of it will be about the big position battles, like left tackle and linebacker. Others will be about what happens during the preseason games in the next few weeks.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked at training camp about how he was going to handle preseason games. Schottenheimer got honest about the usage of the starters.

“We’re not gonna play a lot of our starters during the preseason.”

Don’t Expect Brian Schottenheimer to Play the Cowboys Starters in Preseason

This is about in line with what Schottenheimer handled in the preseason last year. He first has to make sure he is protecting the starters and not putting them in a position to get hurt.

During the 2025 preseason, guys like Dak Prescott, George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Ferguson, Tyler Smith, and other key starters did not play or record any stats. Schottenheimer elected to keep them on the sidelines for all three games.

While this strategy paid off for the Cowboys’ offense in the regular season, the defense got off to a rocky start and never bounced back. It could be a matter of which player in position battles will play.

This means some of the offensive line starters might be on the field, but that’ll be it for the Cowboys’ offense. Defensively, there could be more starters playing. Don’t expect guys like Quinnen Williams, DaRon Bland, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary, and others to play.

Cowboys Have Plenty of Backups to Watch in Preseason

Of course, the first position Cowboys fans are interested in seeing is what happens at quarterback behind Prescott. Joe Milton has competition this season with Sam Howell in the picture now.

Position battles might be featured more in the preseason. The left tackle battle between Tyler Guyton and Nate Thomas will probably play out on the field. Standout rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham will have a chance to prove that he should be a starter. Dallas’ secondary might have some battles with starters and backups fighting for spots on the team.

Schottenheimer is going to have some tough decisions to make with the team. The most important one is going to be who will play and who will sit.

While health is at the top of Schottenheimer’s mind, getting the team ready for the regular season is part of it too. The three preseason games coming up are going to be fascinating to watch for the fan base.