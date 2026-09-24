Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Gushed Over Ravens’ ‘Game-Wrecker’ Before Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of great players, but the Baltimore Ravens have talent that will be a headache for Dallas in their Week 3 game.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would be near the top of that list with his mobility and arm talent. Running back Derrick Henry is a problem as well, with his power and surprising breakaway speed.

Dallas has plenty of other players to worry about, but one Baltimore defender could be an even bigger problem. It’s a guy who has Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s attention.

Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Talks Ravens Defender

Many people have compared Cowboys rookie defensive back Caleb Downs to Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton because both can play multiple positions. Schottenheimer did not want Downs compared to Hamilton, but the head coach made his thoughts clear about the Ravens defender.

“Kyle Hamilton is maybe the best safety/DB in pro football,” Schottenheimer said via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “This guy’s an absolute game wrecker. When they’re needing to make a play, they’re going to send him. He’s always around the line of scrimmage. He’s massive, ball skills. He’s the entire package. We played him a couple years ago and I don’t remember being around a guy that’s played as big of a difference maker as this guy is in so many different faculties. So huge fan. Supposedly he’s a great young man, but wow, what a great football player.”

Hamilton is a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection and a three-time Pro Bowl selection. This season, he has 18 tackles, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 tackle for loss in two games.

Cowboys Better Be Ready for Kyle Hamilton in Week 3

The Cowboys’ offense needs to find a way to slow Hamilton down. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Jake Ferguson is called on to block more and stop Hamilton if he rushes outside.

Baltimore likes to move Hamilton around in coverage and in the box. He is a hybrid safety, cornerback, and outside linebacker for the Ravens.

Having a guy like that completely changes the strategy for the Cowboys’ offense. It becomes all about getting the ball out quickly and avoiding Hamilton’s direction. He will be covering the slot receivers and tight ends, so that already eliminates at least two targets because of what he can do.

Dallas will have to get creative in how they run their offense so Hamilton isn’t the disruptive force he is. Schottenheimer will have his work cut out for him in Week 3 as he tries to eliminate one of the NFL’s best defensive players.