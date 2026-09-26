Brian Schottenheimer Gave the Cold Hard Truth About Cowboys’ Offense

While the Dallas Cowboys‘ offense remains the team’s strength, the unit still has some concerns.

Wide receiver George Pickens has been less involved in the passing game than the Cowboys would like. Their rushing attack is one of the worst in the NFL, averaging 67.5 yards per game.

That’s an aspect of the offense the Cowboys would like to do more of, and it would give Javonte Williams the ball. It just hasn’t happened nearly as consistently as it did last year. That might be why Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer hasn’t been too pleased.

Dallas Cowboys Want to Do One Thing on Offense Better

In his press conference from Brazil, Schottenheimer was asked about the NFL being more run-heavy and under-center. He would love the Cowboys to do that, but the head coach knows the truth about his team.

“Well unfortunately, right now, we suck under center,” Schottenheimer said via The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt. “We’re not doing very good right now, but it’s something that we do believe in.”

Brian Schottenheimer was asked about the NFL going to a more run-heavy, under-center approach. “Well unfortunately, right now, we suck under center … we’re not doing very good right now, but it’s something that we do believe in.” Added the disguise element and not giving… https://t.co/w5tvUEaaEQ pic.twitter.com/a0RBX6yRLN — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 25, 2026

The Cowboys have yet to hit over 100 rushing yards in a game this season. Williams leads the team with 71 rushing yards.

Cowboys’ Inability to Run the Football Could Hurt Them

The Cowboys have leaned so much on the passing game, and while that’s not always a bad thing, Dak Prescott can’t do it by himself. If defenses don’t respect the running game, that makes the passing game even harder.

Part of the issue is the blocking up front and not having enough open lanes for Williams. Another part is that Williams just can’t create the explosive plays he did last year.

It doesn’t help that depth is kind of a problem in the backfield. Malik Davis’ injury really set the Cowboys back after releasing two 2025 draft picks who were running backs.

This game might come down to what Prescott can do through the air again, because it feels as though the running game won’t get going. George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb will get their touches early and often.

Williams will have to find other ways to help this offense. Having him catch out of the backfield on screen passes could be the key.

Dallas has talked about KaVontae Turpin and Lamb potentially getting more involved in the running game. Lamb lined up in the backfield last year, and Turpin has been used on jet sweeps and wide receiver reverses.

This offense will need creativity. The Cowboys have to find alternative ways to get more rushing yards, or the season could look a lot like 2025.