Cowboys Coach Got Honest About Players’ Feelings on Traveling for Brazil Game

After a big Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys are shifting their focus to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil.

A lot has been said about the game being played at Arena Corinthians and the field conditions not being in the best shape. Coaches on both sides and the NFL have expressed no concerns as the week begins.

There’s also the 10-hour flight the players will have to go through. Many think the Cowboys players aren’t looking forward to that kind of trip. That may not be the case.

Dallas Cowboys Ready to Travel for Brazil Game

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media, where he was asked about players dreading the travel to Brazil. Schottenheimer ensured that they have their sights set on going there.

“I think they look forward to playing the game. I think we’re of the opinion that we love stepping into that locker room on gam day together and putting on our uniforms and going out there and competing together and playing a historically – and currently really good – football team that plays a very physical style of offense and defense,” Schottenheimer said via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “Our guys are excited. It’s early in the season of a long journey and this is just the next step.”

The Cowboys are coming off a big 37-20 win over the Commanders. Dallas previously lost to the New York Giants 28-20 in Week 1.

Baltimore enters the game at 1-1 after a loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Ravens picked up a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Cowboys Must Be Ready for Ravens in Week 3

Dallas needs to be prepared for a dogfight against a Ravens team that needs to find some momentum. The Cowboys got what they needed in the win over the Commanders to get their season back on track.

The Cowboys will need a solid running game and improved defense. Dallas is averaging 67.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 30th in the NFL. While the defense improved last year, a lack of turnovers, sacks, and third-down stops has hurt them.

It adds a different element to the game, forcing the Cowboys to think outside the box to fix their problems. They have a Ravens team that runs the ball efficiently and could be getting healthy right now.

This will be the toughest game of the season for the Cowboys, in Brazil and against the Ravens. Losing this one could once again put this team behind the eight ball, which they can’t afford to be right now.