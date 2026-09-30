Brian Schottenheimer Provided Encouraging Injury Update on 3-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with all kinds of injuries, with most of them being on defense.

They have several defensive backs out after losing Shavon Revel Jr. during the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, with three ruled out before the game. That has left the Cowboys scrambling, and they’ve signed two defensive backs to add depth.

One injury that hasn’t been talked about as much is starting offensive guard Tyler Smith. At the start of the season, Smith was on IR with a thumb injury he suffered last month. There is hope, though, that he’ll return soon.

Dallas Cowboys Give Update on Tyler Smith

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with reporters Tuesday to provide injury updates. It appears to be all good news for Smith, as he could be back for Dallas’ Week 5 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He’s been great, condition looks great,” Schottenheimer said via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “He’s one of those guys that we’ll look at after this game that potentially could be ready to go for Tampa. I think he’s probably at the head of the list, if you will, because I know he’s ready to get back out there. I know he’s really good at football and I know that he’s wanting to play.”

Smith has played and started in 63 career games since being Dallas’ first-round pick in 2022. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023.

Tyler Smith Inches Closer to Cowboys Return in Week 5

The Cowboys could use Smith back in the starting offensive line. While Dallas has allowed only three sacks this season, they are averaging just 94.3 rushing yards per game.

Smith can bring some consistency to the offensive line and help in pass protection. The rushing attack needs more help, and he can also provide some much-needed help.

It’s unfortunate that he won’t be ready for Dallas’ Week 4 game against the Houston Texans, as they could use him. Houston has one of the best defensive lines in the NFL and will make sure they pressure Cowboys QB Dak Prescott early and often.

The Cowboys play the Buccaneers on a short week on Thursday, so that will make the Smith decision interesting. It would feel a bit rushed to get him back after being on IR. At the same time, he could give them the spark they need.

Dallas might only have to hold out for one more game before their Pro Bowl lineman is back. That would be a massive upgrade this offense needs.