Brian Schottenheimer Pulled No Punches About Cowboys Rookie’s Viral Clip

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t have many good moments in their 28-20 loss to the New York Giants, and it got worse in the days after the game.

A new clip of Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker talking with rookie Jaishawn Barham is going viral. The video shows Barham crying on the sidelines, which has gotten a ton of reactions from fans.

Parker already spoke about the situation from his perspective. Now it’s time for Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer to chime in.

Brian Schottenheimer Talks Viral Dallas Cowboys Sideline Clip

Schottenheimer appeared on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, where he discussed the clip between Parker and Barham. The Cowboys coach shared his thoughts.

“You got a young player in Jaishawn that we think is going to be a dynamic player. He’s so talented. He’s so physical. Frustration came out a little bit. That’s all part of the process. You talk about a guy like Jaishawn Barham, he’s been through tough times like this before, and there’s no question, you watch the way he’s practicing this week, I have no question he’s gonna play great.” “A part of being a coach, part of being a leader of these young men is when things aren’t going well, you’re able to have real conversations and sometimes those conversations are interpreted in different ways by different people that aren’t involved in the conversation.”

While many want to make fun of Barham, he was actually one of the few bright spots in the Cowboys’ defense in the game. He finished with 6 tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

Pro Football Focus gave Barham an overall grade of 75.9, ranking 14th out of 69 linebackers. He earned an 80.6 coverage grade (12th), a 73.2 run-defense grade (9th), and a 55.9 pass-rush grade (39th).

Cowboys Got Great Production Out of Jaishawn Barham

While Barham still has things to work on in his development, he played a pretty good game. He showed the instincts that made him so good in college and flew all over the place.

Barham’s performance shows that the rookie class for Dallas is going to be solid. They all just need time to develop, but Barham and Caleb Downs had really good debuts with the Cowboys.

Dallas is ready to move on from the Giants game, though, and focus on the Washington Commanders. Both teams enter the game on the losing side in Week 1.

If the Cowboys want their first win of the season, Barham will have to play a big role in making it happen. He just needs to repeat the energy, effort, and emotions he had to help get this team out of an early-season slump.