Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Drops Jaydon Blue Hint in RB Battle

The notion that the Dallas Cowboys were ready to give up on second-year running back Jaydon Blue was the subject of speculation for some time this offseason, but for now, it’s been shelved. The Cowboys are giving Blue another go at earning a spot and earning playing time along with it, and with good reason. For one thing, he has speed and talent, which is why the Cowboys took a chance on picking him in the fifth round in 2025. For another thing, they’re not overwhelmed with options on the roster.

Javonte Williams is the Cowboys’ clear No. 1 running back, coming off a 1,201-yard season and now having been given a $24 million contract. But behind him, it’s Blue, 2025 seventh-rounder Phil Mafah and veteran Malik Davis. The three are competing for the RB2 role.

It’s become clear, though, who the Cowboys want to win the spot: Blue, who was disappointing in his rookie year in showing a lack of focus and work ethic that he will need to clean up in order to earn and maintain the spot Dallas badly wants to give him on the depth chart.

Cowboys Would Be ‘Ecstatic’ With Jaydon Blue in a 1-2 Punch

Speaking to Cowboys reporters on Tuesday, coach Brian Schottenheimer laid out a pretty big hint that the ideal situation is a running back 1-2 punch with Williams as the No. 1 steamroller and Blue the change-of-pace speed back capable of breaking big plays, especially as a pass-catcher.

Said Schottenheimer: “There’s nothing that would make me and the offensive staff more ecstatic than for Jaydon to take the step we hope he takes because of the 1-2 punch he and Javonte could potentially have and Jaydon’s ability to hurt you catching the football out of the backfield. A dimension that we—not that we didn’t have but we didn’t use as much because we chose to throw the ball to CeeDee (Lamb) and George (Pickens) and (Jason Ferguson) and guys like that.”

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Cowboys Want to Take Pressure off Javonte Williams

Schottenheimer noted that every team’s approach to the running back room is different, but over the course of his career as an offensive coordinator, he has preferred to have a “bell cow” along with a change-up. He cited his time with the Chargers, when he was the quarterbacks coach, and San Diego had do-it-all superstar LaDainian Tomlinson, but still used jitterbug back Darren Sproles.

He said: “If you have that guy who can do it all, great, but I think there is merit to having guys who can do different things because of the punishment that position takes on. And so I think that’s where you are going to have to play a second and third running back throughout the course of the season, so it is nice to have some depth.

“That is what we are trying to develop with Jaydon and Phil and Malik Davis and guys like that.”

Jaydon Blue Had Just 38 Carries as a Rookie

In saying so, Schottenheimer pointed up one of the Cowboys’ 2025 offensive weaknesses–running back depth, especially after veteran Miles Sanders was injured. The team was fortunate that Williams was healthy all season before sitting out the final week, but the goal is certainly to take pressure off him after racking up a career-high 252 carries last year.

Davis was No. 2 in running back carries, at 52. Blue was benched from late October through the final week of the season, and landed with 38 carries. Mafah was injured for much of the season and had just five carries.