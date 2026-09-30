Brian Schottenheimer Sent Clear Message to Dak Prescott After Cowboys Collapse

A lot unfolded after the Dallas Cowboys suffered a rough 34-31 last-second loss to the Baltimore Ravens from Brazil.

The Cowboys’ play-calling came under scrutiny throughout the end of the game. They called two passing plays that stopped the clock from inside the 10-yard line. Even after Dallas made the field goal with seven seconds left, Baltimore still drove down the field and nailed their own game-winning kick.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was heavily criticized for the way he and quarterback Dak Prescott ran the offense at the end of the game. Dallas’ coach still backs his quarterback, but he hopes Prescott feels the same.

Brian Schottenheimer on Dak Prescott After Dallas Cowboys Loss

With the Cowboys back from Brazil, Schottenheimer spoke with the media on Tuesday to face the music once again. He made it clear that he still has 100% trust in his quarterback.

“I trust Dak. [The third down play at the end] has nothing to do with trust. It has to do with everything that was going on … I trust Dak Prescott completely. It was the word that I chose, which I’m not going to give away, the words that we say have meaning. And when I said the word, it put him into a mindset that he doesn’t play with. He doesn’t play the game that way. That’s what I would change.”

A follow-up question came regarding whether Prescott still trusts Schottenheimer. The head coach was honest about his response.

“Man, I hope so. He’s thrown interceptions before, and I still trust him. So, if I make a mistake, I hope he trusts me, because I’ve made a lot of really good decisions, too.”

Prescott finished the game completing 25-of-40 passes for 276 yards and 1 touchdown in the loss. This season, he has thrown for 730 yards and 7 touchdowns to 1 interception in three games.

Brian Schottenheimer & Dak Prescott Looking to Get Cowboys Back on Track

Dallas now sits at 1-2, and the heat is back on the Cowboys. Schottenheimer is being questioned for his play-calling, while Prescott is facing questions regarding his throwaway on the final drive on the third-and-goal.

The Cowboys could really use a quick bounce-back, as they take on the Houston Texans in Week 4. Houston enters the contest winless, but they started 0-3 last year and finished 12-5, so anything can happen.

While the Cowboys’ defense is a mess, the offense might get more attention this week. The focus will be on whether the quarterback and head coach can get back on the same page before the game against the Texans.

Dallas’ offense has all the talent in the world, with George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Jake Ferguson to help in the passing game. It’s now a matter of whether Prescott and Schottenheimer can execute at the high level everyone knows they can.