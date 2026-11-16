Cowboys Under Fire After ‘New Low’ Against 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys made additions to their defense for months in an effort to improve the unit this season. But clearly, to no avail.

The Dallas offense scored 40 points behind quarterback Dak Prescott’s five touchdown passes in Week 10. The Cowboys scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.

That wasn’t enough, though, as the San Francisco 49ers put the Dallas defense through their latest 46-40 embarrassment.

After the game, CBS Sports’s John Breech called for the Cowboys to completely hit the reset button on their defense.

“It might be time for the Cowboys to blow everything up and start over on defense. Dak Prescott threw five TD passes, George Pickens went off for 145 yards and three touchdowns, but none of that mattered, because the Cowboys defense couldn’t get a stop,” wrote Breech. “Even worse, they gave up THREE scoring plays that went for at least 66 yards, with two of those coming in the second half.

“The defense was bad last year, but this was a new low for a Cowboys team that surrendered 584 yards, which is the third-highest number in franchise history.”

The Cowboys allowed an astonishing 9.4 yards per play and 11.2 yards per pass. San Francisco won convincingly despite 11 fouls and 100 yards of penalties.

Cowboys Defense Hits Rock Bottom vs. 49ers

Nothing went well for the Cowboys defense in Week 10. San Francisco reached the end zone in every quarter. The 49ers also scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions to start the second half.

The Cowboys offense had to be perfect to keep up. Although they were elite, they weren’t Prescott threw an interception late in the third quarter.

Still, it was a discouraging defeat for the offense nonetheless. George Pickens had his best game of the season with 11 catches, 145 receiving yards and three touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb also had seven receptions for 72 yards and a score.

Yet, the Cowboys were still behind by two possessions for most of the afternoon. Other than five sacks, the Dallas defense didn’t do anything else to shine statistically.