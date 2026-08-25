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Cowboys Coach Explained Why He’s ‘Really Proud’ of 490-Yard Playmaker

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Brian Schottenheimer
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 26: Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer watches from the sidelines in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

There have been a lot of impressive players throughout training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, but one seems to be really standing out over the last month.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media when asked about quarterback Joe Milton III. Schottenheimer opened up about his thoughts on the young signal-caller.

“I first remember hearing about Joe Milton when he was at the University of Michigan and everyone applauded him for how hard and how far he could throw the ball. Cool. That’s awesome. Go be in a carnival somewhere. That’s not what playing an NFL quarterback is. It’s not. … You’re throwing through small windows, you’re throwing over people, you’re changing arm slots.”

“So to me, arm strength is cool. Go to the fair and win a teddy bear. But you got to play quarterback. And that’s what I think you see Joe learning is he’s playing quarterback. And he’s playing quarterback at a high level. He’s checking the ball down. He’s making blitz adjustments. He’s solving problems. He’s reading from his first, second to third, and even fourth progression at times. It takes time. You don’t stop learning as a quarterback. The only way to do it is to play. I’m really, really proud of him.”

Brian Schottenheimer Likes What He Sees in Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton III

Joe Milton III

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys participates in warmups prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After just one season with the New England Patriots, who drafted him in 2024, the Cowboys traded for Milton to be their backup. After some early struggles, he was the backup in 2025 and did a decent job.

In five career NFL games, Milton has completed 69.8% of his passes for 424 yards and 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 66 yards and another score.

During training camp, Milton has been in a position battle with Sam Howell for the QB2 job. Milton decided to run with the job in the Cowboys’ 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. He went for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns, adding 2 rushing yards and another touchdown in the win.

Joe Milton III Has His Coach’s Attention With One Week to Go at Training Camp

Joe Milton III

GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 22: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass during the second quarter of the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While Schottenheimer refuses to name a winner for the QB2 job, it’s clear Milton is winning it and should have it. It’s not known whether he will play much against the New Orleans Saints in the final preseason game. Milton may not need it to win the job.

Howell has had a solid training camp himself with the Cowboys. Regardless, Milton is playing much better right now. His experience in the offense gives him an advantage over Howell.

A lot can still change over the next week, but the quarterback position should already be decided. It’s safe to assume Milton has the organization’s full confidence to back up Dak Prescott.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Coach Explained Why He’s ‘Really Proud’ of 490-Yard Playmaker

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