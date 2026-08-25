Cowboys Coach Explained Why He’s ‘Really Proud’ of 490-Yard Playmaker

There have been a lot of impressive players throughout training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, but one seems to be really standing out over the last month.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media when asked about quarterback Joe Milton III. Schottenheimer opened up about his thoughts on the young signal-caller.

“I first remember hearing about Joe Milton when he was at the University of Michigan and everyone applauded him for how hard and how far he could throw the ball. Cool. That’s awesome. Go be in a carnival somewhere. That’s not what playing an NFL quarterback is. It’s not. … You’re throwing through small windows, you’re throwing over people, you’re changing arm slots.” “So to me, arm strength is cool. Go to the fair and win a teddy bear. But you got to play quarterback. And that’s what I think you see Joe learning is he’s playing quarterback. And he’s playing quarterback at a high level. He’s checking the ball down. He’s making blitz adjustments. He’s solving problems. He’s reading from his first, second to third, and even fourth progression at times. It takes time. You don’t stop learning as a quarterback. The only way to do it is to play. I’m really, really proud of him.”

Brian Schottenheimer Likes What He Sees in Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton III

After just one season with the New England Patriots, who drafted him in 2024, the Cowboys traded for Milton to be their backup. After some early struggles, he was the backup in 2025 and did a decent job.

In five career NFL games, Milton has completed 69.8% of his passes for 424 yards and 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 66 yards and another score.

During training camp, Milton has been in a position battle with Sam Howell for the QB2 job. Milton decided to run with the job in the Cowboys’ 34-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. He went for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns, adding 2 rushing yards and another touchdown in the win.

Joe Milton III Has His Coach’s Attention With One Week to Go at Training Camp

While Schottenheimer refuses to name a winner for the QB2 job, it’s clear Milton is winning it and should have it. It’s not known whether he will play much against the New Orleans Saints in the final preseason game. Milton may not need it to win the job.

Howell has had a solid training camp himself with the Cowboys. Regardless, Milton is playing much better right now. His experience in the offense gives him an advantage over Howell.

A lot can still change over the next week, but the quarterback position should already be decided. It’s safe to assume Milton has the organization’s full confidence to back up Dak Prescott.