Brian Schottenheimer Shuts Down $109.5 Million Cowboys Narrative Before Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for every way they can to get their defense heading in the right direction.

They played well in their 37-20 Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders, but still allowed nearly 400 yards. The team is also struggling to produce sacks and has allowed 68% of the third downs they have faced to be converted.

That puts the Cowboys’ defense in a tough spot, but it’s also exposing some players struggling in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was a force on this defense last year, but this season has been different. Many question if Williams is a good fit for the scheme, but the Cowboys don’t buy that.

Dallas Cowboys Shut Down New Quinnen Williams Narrative

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about Williams’ fit within the scheme and whether it’s a problem. Schottenheimer shut that down quickly.

“I think it’s a great fit. I understand the question. I think right now we haven’t played well enough on defense, but when Quinnen Williams knows he’s getting singled, I think that’s a good thing for us. We have times where he has to play gap and a half as we call it, so he’s got to fit and hold the B gap and then he’s going to react. We have those, but we also have times where we allow him to take his shot. I think it’s more of just it being new to the system. He’s played in this system before at Alabama. There’s certainly some of the best defensive tackles in the league, which we think Quinnen is in this system. One thats 30 something years old, just came back to LA a couple weeks ago (Aaron Donald). He’s in this system. Jalen Carter’s in this system. So I think it’s more of Quinnen’s a great player and he’s going to find his way in the system.”

This season, Williams has racked up 7 tackles, 2 quarterback hits, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 forced fumble. He has a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 49.1, ranking 88th out of 120 interior defensive linemen.

Will Quinnen Williams Work in the New Cowboys Defense?

This defense is taking a lot of time to adjust to the scheme. Williams can’t be singled out here.

He is too good a player to keep struggling and will adjust to the situation. The roster has enough talent that once others figure it out, it will highlight Williams’ performance.

Dallas just has to be patient, as Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens could be what Williams needs to get back on track. If he can play well, that will shut down all those questions.