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Cowboys Coach Reacted to 6-Foot-5, 236-Pound QB Returning to Dallas

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Joe Milton III
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Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III.

The Dallas Cowboys were able to surprise many by bringing back quarterback Joe Milton III to the practice squad.

Milton was waived by the Cowboys just mere days after the team finalized the 53-man roster. After clearing waivers, he decided to return to Dallas after going through his options.

While many were surprised that Milton came back after losing the QB2 job to Sam Howell, the Cowboys seem to be happy to have their guy back. Milton certainly got that level of excitement from his head coach.

Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on Joe Milton III’s Return

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the 2026 NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had a chance to talk to the media before the team had a three-day weekend. Schottenheimer shared his reaction to the news that Milton was coming back to the team.

“When he informed me he was coming back, I was elated,” Schottenheimer said. “We’re thrilled to get him back, and he’ll continue to get better.”

Milton was a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2024. The Patriots decided to trade him and a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys last year in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

In five career games, Milton has thrown for 424 yards and 2 touchdowns to 2 interceptions. He also ran for 66 yards and 1 touchdown.

During the preseason, Milton played lights-out football with a 67.4% completion percentage for 378 yards and 3 touchdowns. He rushed for 14 yards and 1 touchdown in three games.

Cowboys Happy to Have Joe Milton III Back in Dallas

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: Joe Milton III #10 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts to an incomplete pass against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL Preseason 2026 game at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Milton has all the capabilities to be a great quarterback in the NFL. He showed in the preseason everything that makes him good at his job.

It was more about what he did in practice and games versus just what happened in the three preseason contests. This was important for Dallas, though, to make sure they got their quarterback back in 2026.

Dallas now has incredible depth at quarterback, with Dak Prescott as the starter and Howell as the backup. The best is that Milton rejoins the team, and they don’t have to give up a 53-man roster spot for him.

Rolling into the 2026 season, the Cowboys are looking good on paper and are every bit the team to beat. These small moves make all the difference when the season begins.

Milton may not be thrilled to be on the practice squad, but this is a great opportunity to be on a competitive team and develop. This will only make him a better quarterback and help the team in multiple ways. It’s a win-win situation for the Dallas Cowboys and Milton.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Cowboys Coach Reacted to 6-Foot-5, 236-Pound QB Returning to Dallas

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