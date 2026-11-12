Brian Schottenheimer Reacted to Cowboys’ Quiet Trade Deadline Before Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys are past the trade deadline, and it was a lot quieter than fans expected.

That’s because the Cowboys ended up not doing anything at the deadline. Their only regular-season trade was with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire cornerback Joey Porter Jr. That has been a successful move for Dallas so far.

Many were looking at a George Pickens trade or Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones adding another edge rusher as potential moves. With neither happening, the question is how everyone should feel about the lack of moves Jones made. Those within the organization will be okay with it.

Reaction to the Dallas Cowboys Not Making a Trade at the Trade Deadline

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media on Wednesday, where he was asked about the team’s lack of moves at the trade deadline. Schottenheimer didn’t seem fazed about it at all.

“It shows you that we’re confident in our roster and our best football is still ahead.”

The Cowboys enter the second half of the season with a 4-5 overall record. They are coming off a 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 action.

Cowboys Looking for a Strong Final 8 Games of the 2026 Season

This will be a pivotal stretch of games for the Cowboys to close out the year. They are in the thick of the NFC East race, three games behind the New York Giants.

The good news is Dallas is starting to see more improvement from the offense and defense. That should give them the momentum they need to finish the season on a high note and make the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

Dallas enters Week 10 with a game against the San Francisco 49ers, which is no easy task. San Francisco would be the number one seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today.

The Cowboys have a lot to prove in this game, as they come in as heavy underdogs. They will need to play clean football after being called for 14 penalties for 153 yards against the Colts.

No game might be more important for Dallas than this one if they want to be considered one of the top teams. If they want to be the best, they’ll have to beat the best.

It’s a good test for Schottenheimer and his staff to see if they can get the massive win they need. Losing this one will put the Cowboys’ coaching staff and the roster behind the eight ball moving forward.