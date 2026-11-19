It’s not been a good year, really, for Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. It was only three-plus months ago that Schottenheimer was looking at the 2026 season as one for which Dallas was carrying Super Bowl aspirations, and here we are in mid-November looking at a season in shambles at The Star, with the Cowboys demoting wunderkind coordinator Christian Parker, whose play-calling duties were removed on Tuesday, and no one quite sure where things are headed for this 4-6 bunch.

As far as Schottenheimer is concerned, the year had better wind up in the postseason. They could be afforded that possibility just because of the weakness of the NFC East this year, and if they don’t take advantage of that, there are sure to be more consequences. As poorly as they have played this year the Cowboys, shockingly, have a 43% chance to earn a playoff spot, according to ESPN.

Brian Schottenheimer: No Cowboys Playoffs = ‘Failure’

The decisions the Cowboys have made along the way this season, starting with the hiring of Parker, then the addition of veteran coach Mike Pettine to be the “special advisor” to Parker and the rest of the staff and, now, to give play-calling duties to Pettine, have been risky. If it does not work, well, Schottenheimer knows what that means.

He said: “If we don’t make the playoffs, it’s a failure. The season’s a failure. That’s what we play for. We play to win, and we play to make the playoffs. We’ve got seven games left, and we need to put together a run of success.”

The Cowboys, at 4-6, have two very winnable games in front of them, against the Titans (who are 1-8) and the injury-rattled Eagles (who are 2-7), which would bring them to .500 for a more difficult final run in December and January: Seahawks, Rams, Jaguars, Giants, Commanders.

He was asked whether the season is on the line in these next two weeks. “I think they’re very important games, yes I do,” Schottenheimer said.