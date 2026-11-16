Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Rips’Atrocious’ Defense

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the worst defensive games in the history of the franchise on Sunday against a high-powered 49ers attack, and while there were some encouraging signs with the way the team hung in and fought back against the league’s best team, the fact that the defense yielded 584 yards of offense seemed to break coach Brian Schottenheimer’s ability to level-headed and cool, as he usually is in press conferences, no matter the result. The Cowboys lost, 46-40, and that would not be such a bad result, except that the game was littered with poor tackling and enormous chunk plays by the 49ers that clearly raised Schottenheimer’s blood pressure several points.

When he met with Cowboys reporters after the game, Schottenheimer was not shy about pointing to the disappointment he had in coordinator Christian Parker’s defense.

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer: ‘Totally Unacceptable’ on Defense

Schottenheimer frequently takes blame himself when things go wrong for the Cowboys. Not on Sunday.

Here’s what he said in full: “The second half was unacceptable. The tackling was atrocious. And we are going to do a deep dive on the film and see why. You can’t give up three explosive plays of over 65 yards for touchdowns and expect to win in this league. Do a deep dive on the film but totally unacceptable defense in that second half.”

He was asked about whether he thinks Parker can get the defense solved, and Schottenheimer did not give a wholeheartedly positive response: “We have to look at it. We are gonna watch a lot of film because there are a lot of things I have to figure out. I have never been around a situation like this where the defense was that poor in the second half. We rushed the passer well, got the five sacks …

“But what is killing us is missed tackles and explosive players. Go back to Indianapolis last week. We play good defense, give up a 65-yard touchdown. Play good defense, give up a 70-yard touchdown. Can’t do that.”

And yet, the Cowboys did. And the coach was not happy.