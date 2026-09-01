Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Revealed How 4,139-Yard Passer Won QB2 Job

The Dallas Cowboys have drawn a lot of attention since they cut the roster to 53 players, but one position battle ended in a way no one saw coming.

Sam Howell ended up winning the QB2 job over Joe Milton III in training camp. The team made that obvious by releasing Milton.

There is still talk that the Cowboys want to bring Milton back to the practice squad, but it would have to be his choice. Many outside of the organization, though, are still wondering how Howell won the job over Milton.

Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer on Sam Howell as QB2

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer dove into the reason why the team chose Howell over Milton for the starting job. It wasn’t just the preseason that decided it for Schottenheimer.

“When we looked at the whole body of work we felt like Sam had done a little bit better of executing the offense.”

Howell’s preseason performance certainly helped his case for the starting job. He completed 67.5% of his passes for 314 yards and 3 touchdowns to 1 interception in three games. Howell also ran 4 times for 24 yards.

Sam Howell Wins Cowboys’ QB2 Job Over Joe Milton

Throughout training camp and preseason, it appeared it was a close battle between Howell and Milton. Both guys were wheeling and dealing throughout the preseason. It’s why the offense looked so good in all three games.

To Howell’s credit, he’s got more experience in the NFL than Milton does. His time with teams like the Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Philadelphia Eagles helped him be the QB he is today.

Howell has developed the right approach while gaining experience on the field. It hasn’t always been smooth for him, but it’s been good for him.

His maturity in handling the quarterback situation seemed to have impressed the Cowboys. It was enough for them to believe that he’s the right man to back up Dak Prescott rolling into the 2026 season.

The hope is that Howell never sees the field unless it is a blowout win or the Cowboys are kneeling the ball down to win. Still, with Prescott’s tendency to get hurt, it’s good to know they have Howell to trust in games.

Nothing has happened with Milton yet, and he may be looking for other options as a backup or starter elsewhere. If he comes back to Dallas, that would be a game changer for the Cowboys and only make them better at QB. For now, Howell is the man responsible for easing Cowboys fans’ minds as Prescott’s backup.