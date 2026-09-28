Brian Schottenheimer Gave Brutal Self-Assessment in Stunning Cowboys Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are still trying to pick up their jaws after suffering a painful 34-31 last-second loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil.

Dallas had the game tied with seven seconds left when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed a deep pass in the middle of the field with one second left. That’s when Baltimore kicker Tyler Loop hit a game-winning 56-yard field goal to sink the Cowboys.

While the Cowboys’ defense will face a lot of criticism, the offense will also take some heat. From how head coach Brian Schottenheimer felt, he might agree with that assessment of the offense and how he ran it.

Brian Schottenheimer Shared His Thoughts on Him Calling the Dallas Cowboys’ Offense

After the game, Schottenheimer shared his thoughts on the loss and his play-calling. He gave himself a brutal grade.

“I give it a F,” Schottenheimer said via Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins.

The Cowboys’ offense finished the game with 413 yards and had a season-high 148 rushing yards. They ran into issues on third down, converting just 5-of-13 in the loss. Dallas also saw tight end Jake Ferguson have a critical turnover in the second half, but that was met with controversy.

Cowboys’ Offense Was Far From the Problem, But Still Not Perfect

Dallas’ handling of the final offensive drive will raise questions about whether they should have done things differently. Because of how they handled their timeouts, they gave the Ravens time to actually do something on offense.

For the most part, though, the Cowboys had a solid enough offensive game that they gave themselves a chance to win. Anytime a team scores 31 points, that should be enough to win, but that wasn’t the case for Dallas.

That loss puts the Cowboys at 1-2 and in a bad position going into their Week 4 game against the Houston Texans. Dallas has a ton of injuries on defense and now needs to figure out how to handle a depleted secondary.

Offensively, the Cowboys have everything they need. The running game finally got going, and guys like George Pickens are helping the passing attack.

There will be a lot of discussion this week about the Cowboys and how they played on offense and defense. It’s going to be a long week for Dallas, the coaching staff, and the players.

Cowboys fans will have to see how they handle the loss and how they move forward from it. Things went from being so optimistic before Week 1 to there being trouble in paradise.