Brian Schottenheimer Shared Final Verdict on Disputed Decision in Cowboys’ Loss

The disappointment of the Week 1 loss to the New York Giants still looms over the Dallas Cowboys and their fan base.

Dallas had plenty of moments from that game they would like to get back. Kicker Brandon Aubrey wouldn’t have liked missing that extra point, and Dak Prescott wouldn’t have liked throwing that interception.

One moment early in the game had everyone questioning why the Cowboys didn’t do it. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is standing by that decision.

Brian Schottenheimer Talks Decision He Made in Dallas Cowboys Loss

On the first drive of the game, the Cowboys faced a fourth-and-one at their own 37-yard line. They chose to punt instead of going for it.

Just one day after the game, Schottenheimer was asked about this decision and whether he regretted it. He made his feelings clear.

“Brian Schottenheimer said he doesn’t regret not going for it on fourth down on the opening possession. He went through that scenario before the game and did not want to put the defense in a difficult situation on their first drive of the season.”

It didn’t matter, though, as the Giants drove down the field 83 yards to score a touchdown on the opening drive. The Cowboys would punt on their first two drives.

While the Cowboys did not attempt a fourth-down conversion, they did well on third down. They converted 8-of-11 in the loss.

Brian Schottenheimer Isn’t Looking Back After Cowboys Loss in Week 1

Schottenheimer has every right to stand by his decision, as it was too early to go for it at that point in the game. If the Cowboys hadn’t gotten it, people would have criticized him for it.

Dallas has bigger problems than whether Schottenheimer should have gone for it on fourth down on the first drive. The Cowboys’ defense struggled to get the Giants off the field, allowing over 36 minutes of time of possession.

While the offense got off to a slow start, the Cowboys still have some positives they can take away from that side of the ball. They need more consistency from the wide receiver room and an improved running game, but they played well in the second half.

The Cowboys now have to shift the focus to the Washington Commanders in Week 2. They are in win-now mode and can’t afford another loss. This is an important win to pick up after already losing to an NFC East team.

That last game shouldn’t shake Schottenheimer’s confidence, though, as he will be fine. This is still a very good team that can make a run for the playoffs if they string together some wins.