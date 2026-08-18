Brian Schottenheimer Slammed Cowboys for One Aspect of Preseason Win

While the Dallas Cowboys got the result they wanted in their 17-7 preseason opener win over the Seattle Seahawks, they still have things to clean up.

The Cowboys’ defense was the star of the game, holding Seattle to seven points, 156 total yards of offense, and shutting them down on both fourth downs. While the offense got some explosive plays, they would like to get more points on the board.

There was one part of the game the Cowboys would like to do better. They would like to look cleaner on special teams.

Dallas Cowboys’ Special Team Play Vs. Seahawks Got Brian Schottenheimer’s Attention

The Cowboys’ special teams didn’t do well against the Seahawks. They allowed a 52-yard punt return, had a fumble on a punt return by Traeshon Holden, and got a penalty for illegal formation on a punt late in the third quarter. Their kickoff return game was not exciting either, with only 23- and 25-yard returns in the win.

All those mistakes added up for Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. During his time with the media at practice on Monday, Schottenheimer criticized the special teams’ play, saying they need to clean things up.

“Yeah, not good enough. Addressed that today with the guys. It’s not the standard. We know that, but it’s also preseason Game 1.” “Our mantra is get back to basics. Got to pay more attention to detail. Very, very disappointed in how we lost contained. Very disappointed in how we gave up kickside leverage. And the ball’s supposed to be kept on your right shoulder? Keep it on your right shoulder. The ball’s supposed to be on your left shoulder? Keep it on your left shoulder. “And then we did a terrible job of communicating non-verbally on the coverage teams. ‘Hey, I’m the ball player. I’m the outside player. I’m the capper.’ Didn’t do a good enough job of that. So we had a long special teams meeting today. It’s going to be a big part of our emphasis because it wasn’t good enough.”

There were positives to take away from the special teams, though. Kicker Brandon Aubrey hit his lone 29-yard field goal in the game. Punter Bryan Anger averaged 48.7 yards per punt on three boots.

Dallas Cowboys Back to the Drawing Board on Special Teams

Usually the Cowboys’ special teams are in a good spot, so it was definitely an off night for them. At least the main starters in Aubrey and Anger were in midseason form for Dallas.

Once the starters like KaVontae Turpin are back in the lineup for Week 1, a lot of the small mistakes should be fixed. The Cowboys are dealing more with young, inexperienced players.

They still have two games to fix what they need to. All eyes will be on Cowboys’ special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen to make sure that happens quickly.