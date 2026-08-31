Brian Schottenheimer Just Put Cowboys 91-Game Starter on Notice

Over the next two weeks, the Dallas Cowboys will focus on figuring out their Week 1 starters against the New York Giants.

Most starting positions have been set in training camp, but a few exceptions remain. There might be some focus on the offensive line over the next two weeks.

The starting left tackle position had everyone’s attention, but that was held onto by Tyler Guyton. A brand-new battle will take about 13 days to figure out.

Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Opens Up New Competition

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media for the first time since the roster was trimmed down to 53 players. One move reporters wanted to ask about was Dallas trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Schottenheimer made it clear that Jones is going to be competing with starter Terence Steele to start at right tackle.

“No one is saying Terence is not the starter, but Broderick was brought in for a reason.”

Jones was a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2023. He started 38 of 45 games in his career. Last year, he got a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 57.7, ranking 70th out of 89 offensive tackles in the NFL.

Steele fared better in 2025 with a PFF grade of 63.6, ranking 55th out of 89 tackles. He allowed 52 pressures, 9 quarterback hits, and 6 sacks. Steele has started 91 of 95 career games after going undrafted.

Cowboys Having Open Competition at Right Tackle

The Cowboys have been testing the waters on their offensive line and figuring out if they have the right lineup. Dallas’ tackles have been on high alert throughout training camp. Guyton almost had to compete with Tyler Smith for the left tackle job, but the Cowboys changed course before camp started.

Now Steele is being pushed into the job. The Cowboys gave up draft picks to bring Jones in, so they are not messing around with their offensive line.

Steele did struggle in pass protection throughout last season. He was called on seven penalties in 2025, leaving a lot of room for improvement for the veteran tackle.

Jones and Steele are going to have two weeks to figure out who is going to win the right tackle job. While it feels like a lot of time, the Cowboys will be cramming in an important decision.

This is a big one for the Cowboys, as they have to find the right guys to protect their franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott. If they get this wrong and Prescott gets hurt again, someone will have to pay for it. The top storyline of the next two weeks will be squarely focused on who wins between Steele and Jones.