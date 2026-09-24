Brian Schottenheimer Opened Up About ‘Tough Task’ Ahead of Cowboys Brazil Game

Their Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens will be tough for the Dallas Cowboys, as they face their first challenge of the season.

Dallas will travel to Brazil for the game, a 10-hour flight. They will head there Thursday night and prepare for the game Friday and Saturday.

This will be a massive challenge for a Cowboys team that needs an important win early in the season. Members of the organization know how tough this will truly be for them.

Dallas Cowboys Have Massive Challenge Ahead of Them for Brazil

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media one last time before traveling to Brazil. Schottenheimer acknowledged that this would be a challenge for his team.

“I’d be a hypocrite if I said I think it’s a tough task,” Schottenheimer said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “But we’re up to it. We’re mentally tough. We need to be. This is a long season, and I can’t be a win the day type guy and be angry about it. But in reality, it’s a long trip, come home, Houston, short week.” “But we’re going to win today and then we’re going to (Brazil) and we’re going to win Friday and Saturday and play a really good team and hopefully win that. But you got to stay in the moment. It does require mental toughness. The schedule is the schedule and we will play anybody anytime, anywhere. But it’s unique schedule for sure.”

The Cowboys don’t have much history of playing international games. They have only been to London, where they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-17 in 2014.

Cowboys Must Battle Through Playing in Brazil

Dallas knows this won’t be easy, since they don’t have much experience with it. The good news is they have a solid plan to leave early enough to adjust to Brazil.

They’ll go through the same adjustment the Ravens are going through. That could work to their advantage since they have the edge over Baltimore on one thing: momentum.

The Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Baltimore suffered a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints last week.

All that momentum came from the Cowboys’ passing attack, with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb putting up strong performances. Prescott threw 4 touchdowns, and Lamb caught over 150 yards.

With those two working so well together, the Cowboys have a strong chance of picking up a big win over Baltimore. Dallas needs to step up in certain areas on offense and defense, but they are trending in the right direction. As long as the stars make the plays they need to, they should be able to pull off the victory.