Brian Schottenheimer Sends Warning on Cowboys Rookie ‘Trending Up’

This Dallas Cowboys rookie draft class continues to look more and more like there are some stars in the making.

All the attention is usually on the first-round picks, safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, since they are the future of the franchise. Other guys besides Downs and Lawrence are also getting attention.

Cowboys third-round pick Jaishawn Barham has also gotten some love in training camp despite working through a groin injury. Even with that, the rookie has his head coach’s undivided attention.

Brian Schottenheimer Likes What He Sees in Dallas Cowboys’ Jaishawn Barham

While speaking with the media to kick off the final week of training camp, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had a chance to hype up Barham. Schottenheimer said his rookie is trending in the right direction.

“The physical nature that he plays the game is real. You feel it. They felt it. … We haven’t penciled in the starting lineup yet at really most spots and there’s still a lot of competition, but he’s the guy that maximizes opportunity. And he’s earned more opportunities. He plays the game the right way.” “He was a guy that was trending up, and then he had the setback with the (groin) injury. I would say he’s trending up again.”

Last season at Michigan, Barham racked up 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble. Before coming to Michigan, he was a freshman All-American at Maryland.

During last week’s 34-13 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals, Barham finished with five tackles and 1 tackle for loss. He received praise for his role in the game and for showing he could contribute.

Could Jaishawn Barham Have a Role on the Cowboys in 2026?

Barham shows great speed and athleticism that fit perfectly with defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s defense. It’d be interesting to see where he ends up playing with the Cowboys in 2026.

The Cowboys might have him in the rotation, but he could play more of a role on special teams. They are not going to rush him, especially since he missed time with the groin injury.

Dallas is showing great depth in their front seven. That might mean Barham doesn’t play as much, but that wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Cowboys.

Barham is currently a backup for DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters at inside linebacker. He is competing with Shemar James for potential playing time on defense.

The Cowboys’ focus in 2026 is to improve the defense while making sure young players are stepping up. Most of Dallas’ 2026 draft picks went to rookies, so that they can develop them over the next few years.

Dallas is looking at Barham as part of that plan over the next few seasons. If he can make some plays early on in 2026, he might end up playing a bigger role than fans expected.