Brian Schottenheimer Dropped Clear Warning on Cowboys Speedster Before Brazil Game

The Dallas Cowboys are riding momentum into Week 3 after a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Dallas’ offense seems to be getting back on track, especially in the passing game after Dak Prescott threw for 4 touchdowns. Defensively, the Cowboys are still allowing a lot of yards, but they made the stops they needed to in the red zone to hold on for the win.

Dallas’s special teams don’t get nearly as much love as they deserve, with kicker Brandon Aubrey going 3-of-3 on field goals and hitting a 60-yarder. Another special teams weapon is close to a breakout game, and some think it might come in Week 3 in Brazil against the Baltimore Ravens.

Brian Schottenheimer is Expecting Big Things From Dallas Cowboys Speedster Soon

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with the media after the win. Schottenheimer was asked about return specialist and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin; while he has been close, a warning has been issued that Turpin could be out in Week 3.

“Yeah, I thought he had a couple really good returns tonight. Still want to get Turp going a little bit on the offensive side of the ball. We try to get him involved on a little toss-crack play to the edge, but, as a returner, he’s been close and we feel like we’re ready to pop one, and, maybe it’s going to be in Rio.”

Turpin has been one of the NFL’s best return specialists, making the Pro Bowl three times and was a first-team All-Pro in 2024. During the Commanders game, he had 4 kickoff returns for 122 yards and a 9-yard punt return. He also rushed for just 1 yard in the win.

KaVontae Turpin is Ready for Breakout Performance for Cowboys in Week 3

Turpin has been an electric player for the Cowboys over the last few years since coming over from the USFL. He has used his speed to build a great career in the NFL.

This season, he has been less involved in the offense and more focused on his return game. He’s gotten close and had a 35-yard kickoff return in the Commanders game, so he has the potential to break loose.

Schottenheimer seems to believe that it could happen when the team is in Brazil against the Ravens. That felt like a subtle hint of things to come for the returner.

The Cowboys could use a big play from Turpin, as this has been a team that has lacked explosive plays. They saw more of it against Washington, but last year the team had more big plays than this year.

Turpin could be the spark that the Cowboys have needed through the first two weeks. Could he do it in Brazil in front of a national crowd in Week 3?