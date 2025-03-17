Cowboys Trade With Super Bowl Contender for $13 Million 1st Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys have had an eventful offseason striking two recent trades. It turns out Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones may have used a correct term when describing the team’s outlook as “selectively aggressive” heading into the NFL offseason.

On March 12, 2025, the Cowboys acquired cornerback Kaiir Elam in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. Dallas traded a 2025 fifth-round selection and 2026 seventh-round pick to Buffalo. The Cowboys received Elam and a 2025 sixth-round pick in the deal.

It is a low risk move as Dallas essentially traded a late-round pick swap and future seventh rounder for Elam. Here’s what you need to know about the newest Cowboys cornerback.

Cowboys CB Kaiir Elam Was Selected in the 1st Round With the No. 23 Pick by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft

Elam is entering the final season of a four-year, $13.6 million rookie contract. The corner’s deal comes with a club option for a fifth season in 2026.

Following a standout college football career for the Florida Gators, the Bills selected Elam with the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Elam posted 26 tackles, two pass deflections and a forced fumble in 13 appearances during the 2024 season.

The speedster notched a 4.39-second 40 time at the 2022 NFL combine. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Elam to Jaylon Johnson heading into the NFL draft.

“Elam is the next up in a long line of talented Florida cornerbacks, but he failed to play his best football in his final collegiate season,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Elam. “He is patient and strong to mirror and impede releases but inconsistent staying connected to the early stages of the route. He plays with good awareness in zone and has the twitch and length to make plays on the throw when squatting in space.

“He was beat on deep patterns against Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia, which might have led to excessive grabbing and an overall lack of trust in his technique on the 2021 tape. He plays big at the catch point but smaller in run support. Elam has early CB3 and eventual CB2 value as a press and zone corner.”



The Cowboys Also Landed Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. in a Trade With the Titans

Elam appears to be plenty motivated to make a name for himself in Dallas. The newest Cowboys cornerback described himself as “hungry” and will aim to play with a “chip on my shoulder.”

“I have a chip on my shoulder,” Elam told DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker during a March 14, interview. “I’m hungry. I’m ready to compete and win, no matter what aspect of the position it is.

“On the athletic side of the ball, I’ve always been a great athlete, but I feel like I’ve strengthened my mental and sharpened my game when it comes to the nuances of the things I didn’t know as a younger player. Yeah, I’m excited.”

The Cowboys also acquired veteran linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Dallas sent a sixth-round selection to Tennessee in exchange for Murray and a seventh round pick.