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Caleb Downs Delivered Final Verdict on Cowboys Defense After Crushing Ravens Loss

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Caleb Downs
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Caleb Downs was one of the few bright spots for Dallas on Sunday.

After thinking they had a chance to win in overtime, the Dallas Cowboys saw the game quickly slip out of their hands and lost to the Baltimore Ravens on the leg of Tyler Loop.

The Cowboys had tough moments on defense, and the secondary kept losing players to injuries. They were already down three players, and Shavon Revel Jr. joined that list after an injury in the second half.

Overall, Dallas’ defense allowed 378 yards and did not record a sack. They also allowed 192 rushing yards in the loss. While the defense wasn’t perfect, it may not have been as bad as some think, according to rookie safety Caleb Downs.

Dallas Cowboys’ Defensive Performance Gets Assessed by Caleb Downs

Caleb Downs
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Caleb Downs #13 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After the game, Downs spoke with the media about his thoughts on the game. He was asked about the performance of the defense, and while he acknowledged that there are things to fix, he felt good about them.

“I think we did a lot of good things, but we also have a lot of things to clean up,” Downs said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “So, that’s the way that we’re always going to look at it in terms of improvement and in terms of trying to get better. So, yeah, more to clean up.”

It was a quieter day for Downs than he has had this season, as he racked up 3 tackles in the loss. This season, he has produced 20 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack, and 1 pass deflection in three games.

Caleb Downs Looks for Improvement From Cowboys’ Defense

2026 NFL Draft - Round One
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 23: Caleb Downs of Ohio State celebrates after being selected eleventh overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

It’s been a rough first three weeks for the Cowboys’ defense this season, as they need to pick things up. They’ve only recorded two sacks in the first three weeks, and they’ve struggled in coverage.

Injuries are playing a big factor in Dallas struggling the way they are. Even so, the front seven is mostly healthy and should pick up the slack.

With the Cowboys at 1-2, they can’t afford losses anymore. It’s more about building momentum, since they left it all behind in Brazil.

Downs understands this better than the rest of the defense. He’s been one of the few bright spots in the unit and needs his teammates to help.

Dallas will be back in action in Week 4, as they will face the Houston Texans. The Texans are winless going into the game, giving the Cowboys a great opportunity to pick up a win. If they suffer another loss to a winless team, it would be crushing for the rest of the season.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Caleb Downs Delivered Final Verdict on Cowboys Defense After Crushing Ravens Loss

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