Cowboys’ Caleb Downs Drops Cold 5-Word Answer to Giants Question

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 2 against the Washington Commanders with fresh minds after the rough 28-20 Week 1 loss to the New York Giants.

Dallas’ defense took a ton of heat for its performance, giving up 394 yards and surrendering 9 of 11 third downs to the Giants. New York possessed the ball for over 36 minutes, keeping it out of the Cowboys’ hands, especially in the second half.

One bright spot for the Cowboys was rookie first-round safety, Caleb Downs. Many people came out impressed with what Downs did, but he knows he has more to prove on the field after the Giants game.

Caleb Downs Opens Up About Close Plays in First Dallas Cowboys Game

Downs spoke with reporters one final time before entering their Week 2 game against the Commanders. He was asked about being close to making certain plays in coverage against the Giants. For Downs, five words summed up how he felt.

“Close don’t pay the bills.”

Downs finished the game with 8 tackles, one sack, and one quarterback hit. He was tied for third on the team in tackles in the loss.

Pro Football Focus gave Downs an overall grade of 68.9, ranking 25th out of 82 safeties. He also had a coverage grade of 59.4, ranking 43rd, and a run-defense grade of 72.9, ranking 10th.

Caleb Downs Expects More From Himself With the Cowboys

This is about as mature an answer as Cowboys fans could have expected from their rookie. Downs understands that he needs to play better, like everyone else on the team.

To be fair, Downs looked very good in his NFL debut. He was all over the field and really showed off his versatility. Downs is the type of player that the Cowboys can move all around the field and make any play at any time.

Cowboys fans will see Downs line up all over the defense more often than not. He will mostly be a safety, but he could also play nickel and get in the box to help in run support or blitzing on the quarterback.

This should be on full display in Week 2 against Washington. Facing off against a mobile quarterback in Jayden Daniels, Downs will follow him around and make sure he doesn’t beat him.

Dallas needs a strong performance against the Commanders to get things back on track. Having two losses in the NFC East would be devastating for the Cowboys, and they can’t afford it.

If the Cowboys want any shot at going 1-1, Downs will be key for the defense. No other player on the team can replicate his versatility. Give him the tools he needs and the Commanders could be in for a long day.