Caleb Downs Gave Final Verdict on His Cowboys Debut in Giants Loss

The Dallas Cowboys hoped for a better start to the 2026 season, but instead took a 28-20 loss to the New York Giants.

The offense and defense collapsed overall, leaving many frustrated. The usual stars didn’t step up, and the Cowboys produced no memorable performances.

One of the very few bright spots for the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football was rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs. Dallas’ top draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft showed the league what he can do, but did Downs feel that he played well?

Caleb Downs Shares Assessment of His Dallas Cowboys Debut

Downs spoke with the media before they face the Washington Commanders in Week 2. He was asked about how he thought he played in the Cowboys-Giants game after watching the tape. Downs didn’t hold back on his self-evaluation.

“Did some good things,” Downs said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Some things to clean up. That’s how I’m always looking at it. Made a couple plays, a couple plays I wish I had back.”

Downs finished the game with 8 tackles, one sack, and one quarterback hit. He was tied for third on the team in tackles in the loss.

Pro Football Focus gave Downs an overall grade of 68.9, ranking 25th out of 82 safeties. He also had a coverage grade of 59.4, ranking 43rd, and a run-defense grade of 72.9, ranking 10th.

Caleb Downs is Hoping for Success in Week 2 With Dallas

Downs showed off his versatility throughout Week 1, which gave Cowboys fans encouragement that he can be an elite player. His ability to play in the slot and at safety makes him a true weapon. He can either drop back into coverage or pressure the quarterback.

It’s going to be a critical game for the Cowboys, as they try to take down the Commanders. Washington is coming off a heartbreaking 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

Dallas will need Downs to step up in that game and do it all for him. He can completely change a game and play the way the Baltimore Ravens use Kyle Hamilton in their defense.

Even with both teams coming off losses, this won’t be an easy game for the Cowboys. The Commanders still have one of the NFL’s most athletic quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels. Dallas also knows their head coach, Dan Quinn, pretty well and what he can bring to a defense.

This is going to be a slugfest to the very end between the two teams. Downs could be the difference between a critical win and a devastating loss in the season’s most important game so far.