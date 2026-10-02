Caleb Downs Sent Straightforward Message After Cowboys’ Joey Porter Jr. Trade

The Dallas Cowboys made one of the season’s biggest trades, acquiring cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As part of the deal, the Cowboys surrendered a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick. This deal was widely praised on the Dallas side for keeping their top two picks in 2027 while upgrading a position of need.

Over the first few weeks of the 2026 season, the Cowboys have dealt with multiple injuries in the secondary. Porter now joins the group to help them out, but could be a part of something special that includes rookie standout Caleb Downs as part of the unit.

Caleb Downs Talks Dallas Cowboys Trade for Joey Porter Jr.

Downs had a chance to speak with reporters after practice on Friday to talk about the Porter trade. The rookie shared everyone’s excitement about adding a player of Porter’s caliber.

“I thought he was a great player (watching him before he got here). He’s played really well in his first couple years. As a somebody that was coming into the league, you definitely noticed that and you see that. And then coming here today, he’s been locked in and just trying to learn everything that he can, and he’s out there playing ball.” “As (Christian Parker) said in his interview, you always need good talent. (And) he’s good talent. I’m sure he’s going to do his thing on the field. And that’s what we’re expecting, just to go out there and do what we do and play at a high level.”

The Steelers originally drafted Porter in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In 47 games, he has racked up 165 tackles, 31 pass deflections, 3 interceptions, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract. He struggled to agree to a long-term deal with Pittsburgh. He has not played this season due to a back injury.

Dallas Cowboys Ready to Roll With Joey Porter Jr. In Lineup

This secondary needed help after injuries to Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel. Porter will hopefully be able to step in right away at CB2 and stay there all season.

The Cowboys’ vision for the secondary is that Porter and DaRon Bland will be the starters beyond 2026. Dallas will have to try to get a deal done with Porter before free agency if they hope to keep him.

It’s most likely that Porter will have to prove himself over the next month or two. If he can play well in front of the Cowboys brass, they will do what they can to get a deal done.

This could be the game-changing move the Cowboys have needed to turn the season around. At 1-2, Porter can instantly come in and fix a broken defense right away.