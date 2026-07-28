Cowboys’ 1st-Round Pick Called NFL’s ‘Most Impactful’ Offseason Move

The Dallas Cowboys may have wound up with the best defensive player in the 2026 NFL Draft with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall — the 1st of 2 1st-round picks for the Cowboys.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen took it 1 step further, putting the Cowboys’ selection of Downs at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Most Impactful” offseason moves as the team reports to training camp in Oxnard, California.

“Under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who coached the secondary in Philadelphia last season, Downs will play the Cooper DeJean role — as a slot safety — in Dallas’ nickel packages,” Bowen wrote on July 28. “Downs can create disruption near the line of scrimmage, match in man coverage and find the ball in zone coverage. He had 22 run stops in three collegiate seasons, and I believe his on-ball production will elevate in the pros.”

Caleb Downs Could Already Have Pro Bowl Upside

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Downs at the top of his list of 2026 draft picks who could earn Pro Bowl selections as rookies.

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound former 5-star recruit was a 3-time All-American in 3 college seasons and has drawn comparisons to Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.

In 2024, Downs led the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff national championship. In 2025, he was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.