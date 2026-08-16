Cowboys’ Caleb Downs Sends Clear Message on Preseason Debut

The Dallas Cowboys first-round rookies didn’t play a lot in their preseason debut versus the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Safety Caleb Downs only appeared on the team’s first defensive possession.

But that was enough to wet his appetite.

After the Cowboys defeated the Seahawks 17-7, Downs spoke about what an enjoyable experience it was to get on the field for the first time in the NFL.

“Yeah, super excited,” the safety told reporters. “[It was a] really fun experience, and I’m excited to have more opportunities in the future.”

Downs didn’t record a statistic in his first preseason outing. The Cowboys, though, limited him to just a little more than a handful of snaps.

Dallas selected the safety at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.