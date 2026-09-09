Cowboys’ ‘Most Versatile Weapon’ is Predicted to Win Major Hardware in 2026

The Dallas Cowboys‘ roster is loaded with more talent than ever before, but it could be the defense that wins more awards than the offense.

Dallas focused heavily on defense during the offseason, starting with the hiring of Christian Parker as defensive coordinator. Then the Cowboys signed and traded for multiple defensive players.

Their work in the 2026 NFL Draft drew more attention for how much young talent they added on defense. Their top pick, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, could be the one who makes the most difference to the team.

Dallas Cowboys Could See Monster Rookie Year From Caleb Downs

ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler spoke with executives around the league to give their predictions for the 2026 season. One was Downs winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“The Cowboys have big plans for Downs, who instantly becomes one of Dallas’ most versatile players. When I asked head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp where Downs is best served on the field, he said “anywhere,” then pointed out that he can cover star receiver CeeDee Lamb up the seam. The Cowboys will play Downs primarily in the slot, where he can disrupt in the open field. ‘He will play in the middle of the defense, so he will probably have some ball production and high tackle numbers,’ an AFC executive said. ‘And if he helps turn around Dallas’ defense, he’ll be looked at as a catalyst.’ The last defensive back to win DROY was Sauce Gardner in 2022, when he recorded two interceptions and 20 pass deflections. Ball production is a must to win this award.”

Downs was a two-time All-American with the Buckeyes. He racked up 68 tackles, 2 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, and 1 sack in 2025.

Caleb Downs Could Bring Him Major Award in First Season With Cowboys

Downs enters the season as the Cowboys’ starting defensive back. He will be playing a combination of nickel corner and safety for Dallas in Parker’s defense.

The Cowboys want Downs to play several roles in the defense because of his versatility. He can load up the box to stop the run or blitz the quarterback, as well as drop back into coverage to create turnovers. That kind of player is exactly what Dallas was missing last year.

This is the season when the defense finally gets back on track and plays at the level it needs to. The Cowboys’ offense will still be a top-five unit, but the defense is holding it back.

Dallas will turn to Downs to be a major reason this defense makes the expected turnaround. He’s the kind of player who can turn a whole unit around, and he appears ready to be the guy who can define the defense for years to come.