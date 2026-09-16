Caleb Downs Sent Cowboys Straightforward Message Before Week 2

After the Dallas Cowboys‘ 28-20 loss to the New York Giants, everyone is going back to the drawing board to figure out what they can improve.

Dallas faces a tough secondary situation after Malik Hooker was injured in the game. That leaves P.J. Locke as the next man up at safety, but it could also spark movement in the secondary.

The Cowboys selected safety Caleb Downs in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and have already seen instant value from him in Week 1. Downs could play other positions, and he’s making that clear.

Caleb Downs Shared What His Role Could Be on the Dallas Cowboys

Downs gave an exclusive interview to CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell, where the two discussed the loss and what comes next. The rookie safety made it known that he can do more than just play safety.

“I think I can play the run game really well. Play the pass game, whatever it is, whether it’s man or dropping zones,” Downs said. “I’m an extra corner or extra linebacker. Whatever you need.”

Downs finished the game with 8 tackles, one sack, and one quarterback hit. He was tied for third on the team in tackles in the loss.

The Cowboys selected Downs 11th overall in the draft. Dallas traded up to select Downs and make him a Day 1 starter.

Caleb Downs is Ready to Be More Than a Cowboys Safety

The Cowboys might have to lean on Downs to do exactly that and play multiple roles on defense. He is a great talent who has already proven himself. Downs was one of the Cowboys’ bright spots in Week 1.

With the new injury to Hooker on defense, it will be time for Downs to step up. The great thing about Downs is that he is so versatile, as he can play in the box to stop the run and pressure the quarterback. He can also drop back into coverage to stop the pass.

The Cowboys have many ways to use Downs to make him the guy the team hopes he will be. He only needed one game, though, to prove he is everything they hoped he would be when they selected him.

Downs will be tested once again in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders struggled to throw the football against the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 1 loss.

This is a clear sign Downs could be in for a big day with everything he can do. Watch for Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker to move his rookie around the field to make plays from anywhere. While last week was great, this might be the week Downs lands at the top of the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation.