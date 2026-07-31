Caleb Downs Drops Bold Statement at Cowboys Training Camp

It’s been quite the first two days of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, with expectations increasing by the day.

The offense is off to a strong start, with Dak Prescott and George Pickens continuing to build their chemistry toward last year’s level. Dallas’ defense is slowly starting to show signs of improvement from last year’s disaster.

A key piece in ensuring that the defense has no drop-off is rookie safety Caleb Downs. He hasn’t been a Cowboy very long, but the confidence the rookie is possessing is showing why Jerry Jones drafted him.

Dallas Cowboys Seeing Caleb Downs Roll Into Training Camp With Confidence

Downs had a chance to talk to the media after practice, as he tackled a variety of different questions about him and the defense. He was asked about what his expectations are for 2026. The rookie kept it short, sweet, and a little vague.

“That’s for me to know and y’all to find out.”

Downs was a back-to-back unanimous All-American in 2024 and 2025 at Ohio State. He finished last season with 68 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 pass deflection, and 1 sack with the Buckeyes.

During the NFL Draft, Downs was not expected to drop out of the top 10 as he did. The Cowboys found themselves in a situation where they had to get him, so they traded up with the Miami Dolphins to move up to 11 to select him.

Training Camp is Exposing Cowboys With Caleb Downs’ Performance

Christian Parker is running the show for the Cowboys’ defense with Downs as a key piece. Dallas needed a turnover in the unit after being one of the worst last season.

Downs brings such a different dynamic to the Cowboys’ defense that they haven’t had in the secondary in a long time. He will be a versatile weapon that can line up in the box or drop back into coverage. Downs can create turnovers and has great tackling abilities.

This Cowboys secondary has improved dramatically over the offseason. If there is a reason they end up making huge strides in 2026, it’s because of Downs.

There are still many questions for this Cowboys defense that Parker is going to have to answer. Downs feels like he’s going to be a lock to get this unit back on track.

The statement that Downs made to the media shows he’s not giving away his cards yet. He’s more focused on improving each day in practice and taking things from there. That’s the kind of confidence and swagger this defense has been missing for years.

Dallas better be ready for what Downs is about to bring to this defense. His abilities might be the thing that gets the Cowboys into the postseason and brings back the old mindset this team used to have when they won.